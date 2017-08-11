Godzillion: A Decentralized Startup Crowdfunding System

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Godzillion is a decentralized application (Dapp) created by mifutu.ro, a company founded by Rodrigo Sainz and Cristobal Pereira, both Chilean entrepreneurs with experience in finance and tech industry. This platform was developed 100% by the mifutu.ro team.

The Dapp is a purely decentralized Smart Contract Architecture that operates on the Ethereum Virual Machine as a (global) primary and secondary Startups Tokens market place. This platform would allow simpler, faster, paperless documentation in the Startup issuance process, security increases in the ownership record-keeping, and trade executions, exchanging Startup Tokens for value without passing through any intermediary or central server.

The company has implemented a solution to the screening centralized problem by using a Dapp Token (GODZ) as an economic voting system reward, giving financial incentives for people to participate in the screening process; and if the voters approve, the Startups can then launch crowdfunding campaigns. To be published and attract voters, a Startup creates a Voting Smart Contract and provides it with some amount of GODZ as an incentive to the voters instead of paying that fee to a centralized trusted third party. This amount of GODZ will be available to all voters in a specified proportion for the winning and losing sides, as a reward after the auction period ends.

Once the startup has received a positive voting result, meaning that the majority of the votes were YES, the startup is allowed to issue its ERC20 Token, and investors then can post bids to buy some of the startup's Tokens. The Tokens issued by the startup will immediately be available to be traded in Godzillion's Startup Market.

This Dapp is already developed and will be released after the Initial Coin Offering that the company is promoting. To use this Dapp, the users will need to hold the Token GODZ. The GODZ will be available to buy this August 18th starting at 22:00:00 UTC, until September 2nd 21:59:59 UTC. 300,000,000 GODZ will be created, and the Swap Rate for this ICO will be 160 GODZ per Ether.

It's important to mention that this is one of the few Decentralized Application that are running and ready to be publish to the users (Investors and Startups), after the Initial Coin Offering concludes.

We invite you to visit our webpage, www.godzillion.io/crowdsale.html, to find further information.

