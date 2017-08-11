

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Friday see July results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from Business NZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the index had a score of 56.2.



New Zealand also will see July figures for food prices; in June, prices were up 0.2 percent on month.



Hong Kong will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the first quarter, GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year.



Singapore will provide June figures for retail sales; in May, sales dropped 1.0 percent on month and gained 0.9 percent on year.



Indonesia will see Q2 data for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was $2.40 billion.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Friday in observance of Mountain Day, and will re-open on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX