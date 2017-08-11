The global pediatric medicines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalpediatric medicinesmarketfor 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into three segments based on the route of drug administration, which includes enteral, parenteral, and topical. The enteral route is the widely used route of drug administration, and it accounted for more than 44% of the market share in 2016.

"The pediatric medicines market is one of the important segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Infants are prone to infections owing to their under-developed immune system. The presence of a large pediatric population, especially in APAC combined with the population being more prone to infections and illness will increase the demand for pediatric medicines," saysSapna Jha, a lead cardiovascular and metabolic disorders research expert from Technavio

Technavio's research analysts segment the global pediatric medicines market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Pediatric medicines market in Americas

The Americas accounts for more than 44% share of the global pediatric medicines market. The region is dominating the global market largely due to its established healthcare infrastructure and growing prevalence of respiratory and infectious diseases.

The growing rate of pediatric population is helping the market to sustain its growth. For instance, in 2016, the pediatric population in the US was 73.7 million, and it is expected to reach around 80 million by 2050. Therefore, therapeutic advancement and highly focused research approach for pediatric drug development are required to cater to the needs of this huge population. The evolving regulatory aspects are also impacting the research activity for ped meds development. For instance, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has initiated Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Acts (BPCA) with the aim to improve the R&D of pediatric therapeutics.

Pediatric medicines market in EMEA

EMEA remains the second largest market for pediatric medicines with close to 34% of the market share. Within the region, Europe has a distinct advantage over rest of the region in terms of a well-defined pharmacy network, established healthcare infrastructure, well-orchestrated regulatory body, and sustained reimbursement scenario. These factors help Europe lead the market within the region. Also, the growing cases of chronic diseases amongst the pediatric population is fueling market growth. Sanofi, GSK, and Pfizer are the leading vendors of this market due to good market penetration of drugs, brand value and spectrum of diseases covered.

Pediatric medicines market in APAC

The pediatric medicines market in APAC is one of the emerging markets in the world. China, Australia, Japan, and India are contributing a major share in the overall market in APAC. High pediatric population in this region is driving the market. Malnutrition, caused by poverty, are leading to various blood-related diseases, which will also fuel growth.

"In recent years, government initiatives for child health care have increased. This is increasing awareness about various chronic diseases such as asthma, epilepsy, tuberculosis, and cancer. Vaccination programs by governments in populated countries like India have significantly improved pediatric health," says Sapna.

The top vendors in the global pediatric medicines market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

GSK

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

