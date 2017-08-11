Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Advertising Production Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of advertising production services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Suppliers are resorting to the use of technologically advanced offerings such as the use of drones, to create advertising campaigns that can attract the attention of viewers," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Production houses are adopting the decoupling strategy to save costs and focus on core competencies to meet project deadlines," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The advertising production services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, with increased demand from BFSI, FMCG, personal care, and home care companies for the category.

It is important for category managers to track and measure supplier performance against a defined set of KPIs that are agreed upon by both parties during the contract negotiation phase.

Buyers need to clearly communicate the scope of the services required without any ambiguity to ensure satisfactory service procurement within the set budget.

Advertising Production Services Pricing Trends

Buyers of advertising production services show a clear preference towards the hourly and commission-based models. SpendEdge analysts identify factors such as demand based billing, ample visibility over spend, and customization to be the driving forces for the adoption of hourly rates based pricing model. The commission-based model is preferred by buyers seeking to incentivize providers and looking for transparency in pricing.

