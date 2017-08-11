Bitcoin Services Inc. Launches www.bitcoinservicescorp.com and Provides Corporate Update

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2017 / Bitcoin Services Inc. (OTC PINK: BTSC) announced today that it launched a new corporate website www.bitcoinservicescorp.com. The company is also pleased to announce their earnings on August 14, 2017. Bitcoin Services Inc began the mining of Dash in the 1st quarter of 17. Dash is Digital Cash You Can Spend Anywhere. Dash can be used to make instant, private payments online or in-store using our secure open-source platform hosted by thousands of users around the world. In addition, Bitcoin Services Inc. has created a new subsidiary Crypto Capital Corp (www.cryptocapitalcorp.com) that will develop a new Crypto currency wallet. The wallet will let users safely store multiple digital currencies in one wallet. Bitcoin Services Inc. would also like to congratulate all Bitcoin users for reaching a historic all-time high on August of 2017.

About Bitcoin Services Inc.:

Our business operations are Internet based to the consumer and consist of two separate streams, as follows: (1) bitcoin mining, and (2) blockchain software development. The principal products and services are the mining of bitcoins, and the development and sale of blockchain software. The market for these services and products is worldwide, and sold and marketed on the Internet.

