Agrium Reports Robust 2nd Quarter Results; Delivers Record Retail 1st Half Earnings

ALL AMOUNTS ARE STATED IN U.S.$

Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today its 2017 second quarter results, with net earnings to equity holders of Agrium of $557-million ($4.03 diluted earnings per share) compared to net earnings to equity holders of $564-million ($4.08 diluted earnings per share) in the second quarter of 2016. The slight reduction in net earnings was driven by weaker nitrogen and phosphate benchmark prices, which were partially offset by higher Retail earnings, strong potash results and lower fixed costs across our Wholesale business.

Highlights:

2017 second quarter guidance relevant earnings were $566-million or $4.09 diluted earnings per share 1 .

. Our Retail business achieved a first half EBITDA 2 record of $821-million supported by strong margins, with EBITDA to sales of 10.3 percent, compared to 9.8 percent last year and the highest since 2008.

record of $821-million supported by strong margins, with EBITDA to sales of 10.3 percent, compared to 9.8 percent last year and the highest since 2008. Wholesale grew its second quarter sales volumes and reduced costs across our operations to achieve EBITDA similar to last year, despite a 7 percent decline in North American nitrogen prices this quarter. Record first half potash production achieved with successful post expansion ramp-up.

Our new urea facility at Borger, Texas was successfully commissioned and reached designed operating rates in the second quarter.

Agrium has updated our 2017 annual guidance to a range of $4.75 to $5.25 diluted earnings per share (see page 4 for guidance assumptions and further details).

"Agrium continued to deliver robust results this quarter due to our integrated business model and focus on operational improvements and execution. Retail set a first half earnings record with the highest EBITDA to sales in almost a decade while Wholesale delivered strong operational results, which together allowed us to generate $1.2-billion of EBITDA in the first half of 2017," commented Chuck Magro, Agrium's President and CEO. "We look forward to the completion of our merger with PotashCorp which is anticipated near the end of the third quarter of this year and continue to make significant progress on integration preparations," added Mr. Magro.

1 Effective tax rate of 28.5 percent for the second quarter of 2017 was used for the adjusted net earnings, guidance relevant earnings and per share calculations. These are non-IFRS measures which represent net earnings (loss) adjusted for certain income (expenses) that are considered to be non-operational in nature. We believe these measures provide meaningful comparison to our guidance by eliminating share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and related gains (losses) on non-qualifying derivative hedges and significant non-operating, non-recurring items. Our guidance is forward-looking information. We present guidance relevant earnings (loss) per share to provide an update to this previously disclosed forward-looking information. These should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

2 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations. This is a non-IFRS measure. Refer to section "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND GUIDANCE RELEVANT EARNINGS RECONCILIATIONS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (loss) (millions of U.S. dollars, except per impact Per share share amounts) Expense (post-tax) (a) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 558 4.03 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: Share-based payments (3) (2) (0.01) Foreign exchange loss (gain) net of non-qualifying derivatives (2) (1) (0.01) Merger and related costs 15 11 0.08 Impact of Egyptian pound devaluation on investee earnings - - - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (b) 566 4.09 Gain on sale of assets - - - --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guidance relevant earnings (b) 566 4.09 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Diluted per share information attributable to equity holders of Agrium (b) Second quarter and year to date effective tax rate of 28.5 percent was used for the adjusted net earnings, guidance relevant earnings, and per share calculations. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings (millions of U.S. dollars, except per impact Per share amounts) Expense (post-tax) share(a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 548 3.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjustments: Share-based payments - - - Foreign exchange loss (gain) net of non-qualifying derivatives 4 3 0.03 Merger and related costs 31 22 0.16 Impact of Egyptian pound devaluation on investee earnings (16) (11) (0.08) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net earnings (b) 562 4.06 Gain on sale of assets (7) (5) (0.04) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Guidance relevant earnings (b) 557 4.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Diluted per share information attributable to equity holders of Agrium (b) Second quarter and year to date effective tax rate of 28.5 percent was used for the adjusted net earnings, guidance relevant earnings, and per share calculations.

MARKET OUTLOOK

Agriculture and Crop Input Outlook

2017 started with excellent growing conditions in Brazil, which produced record yields and depressed international crop prices. However, wet weather across North America impacted crop input applications this spring, and since then dry conditions across much of North America and in Australia have lowered crop yield potential and lent support to crop prices.

U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings are the lowest since the 2012 drought, which has led some analysts to reduce yield forecasts. Furthermore, global wheat prices have risen due to the reduction in wheat acreage and dry conditions in the U.S. and drought in parts of Australia. Higher wheat prices are expected to result in increased winter wheat planting in the fall of 2017 and are expected to support crop input demand for wheat, which has been pressured by the acreage loss over the past two years.

The current United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA") forecast of global grain yields for 2017/18 is near trend-levels, which would be a reduction from the record yields of 2016/17. Based on industry yield estimates, there is likely more downside to the current 2017/18 projections.

There are indications that pest pressure may be elevated this growing season in parts of the U.S., while in the Western U.S. the season has been delayed. These factors are expected to support demand for crop protection products in the third quarter. However, in regions where dry weather persists, there may be some impact on demand for fungicides.

Nitrogen Outlook

Global nitrogen capacity additions, and lower than expected demand in China and India so far this year, have weighed on global nitrogen markets. However, nitrogen supplies have been impacted by continued low operating rates in China. The year-over-year reduction in production in these two countries has more than offset increased production in the U.S. and other countries this year.

Indian urea demand started 2017 relatively weak. However, the strong start to the monsoon season and the decision by the Indian government to apply a 5 percent sales tax on fertilizer, rather than the 12 percent implemented on the sale of most goods, should lend support to domestic demand in the second half of the year.

North American urea prices were the lowest benchmark in the world throughout the second quarter. This led to a significant reduction in imports and even led to some exports offshore. This in turn has tightened the North American nitrogen inventory levels which should support a strong summer fill season. A normal fall application season, weather permitting, would be a significant improvement over last year across much of the Corn Belt and Western Canada.

Nitrogen prices are expected to continue to be cost-driven in the second half of 2017. Costs for most marginal nitrogen production are flat to higher than year-ago levels, which should limit any downside in prices from current levels.

Potash Outlook

The global potash supply and demand balance was tight throughout the first half of 2017. Despite high producer shipments this year, we believe there has been little build-up in downstream inventories, which is expected to support the continued strong demand in the second half of the year.

Year-over-year, potash imports increased by 15 percent in Brazil, 95 percent in India and 17 percent in China in the first half of 2017, adding 2.7 million tonnes of trade in total. In the U.S., offshore imports were more than double the same period last year.

There has been limited growth in global potash supply so far in 2017, outside of increased production by existing Saskatchewan producers. The additional supply in the second half of the year is expected to be relatively small.

Phosphate Outlook

Global phosphate prices have been pressured from increased availability from Morocco, China and Russia in 2017, which more than offset increased import demand in Brazil, the U.S. and Pakistan. Furthermore, capacity additions in Morocco and Saudi Arabia are expected to add to global supplies in the second half of the year.

Global demand in the third quarter is expected to be strong, due to a seasonal increase in the pace of imports into India and Brazil, the key diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP) import destinations, respectively.

Declining raw material prices have also weighed on finished phosphate prices, particularly the price of ammonia, which has traded as much as 45 percent below April 2017 levels in recent weeks.

2017 ANNUAL GUIDANCE

Based on our assumptions set out under the heading "Market Outlook", Agrium expects to achieve annual diluted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.25 in 2017 compared to our previous estimate of $4.75 to $5.75 per share. We have lowered the upper end of our annual guidance range due to an expected weak nitrogen pricing environment and the challenging weather conditions this spring which impacted North American Retail crop nutrient margins and sales volumes. We have also narrowed the range width encompassing approximately $100-million of EBITDA variability. Second half earnings for 2017 are expected to have a similar quarterly earnings profile to 2016.

We have updated our Retail EBITDA range from $1.150-billion to $1.20-billion compared to our previous guidance of $1.125-billion to $1.250-billion.

Based on our expected utilization rate for our nitrogen assets, we are updating our nitrogen production range to between 3.5 and 3.6 million tonnes. Our earnings per share guidance assumes NYMEX gas prices will average between $3.00 and $3.30 per MMBtu for 2017.

Agrium's potash production in 2017 is now expected to range between 2.5 and 2.7 million tonnes.

Total capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $650-million to $700-million, of which approximately $450-million to $500-million is expected to be sustaining capital expenditures.

Agrium's annual effective tax rate for 2017 is expected to range between 27 and 29 percent.

This guidance and updated additional measures and related assumptions are summarized in the table below. Guidance excludes the impact of share-based payments expense (recovery), gains (losses) on foreign exchange and non-qualifying derivative hedges, and merger related costs. Volumetric and earnings estimates assume normal seasonal growing and harvest patterns in the geographies where Agrium operates.

2017 ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE AND ASSUMPTIONS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Low High Diluted EPS (in U.S. dollars) $4.75 $5.25 Guidance assumptions: Wholesale: Production tonnes: Nitrogen (millions) 3.5 3.6 Potash (millions) 2.5 2.7 Retail: EBITDA (millions of U.S. dollars) $1,150 $1,200 Crop nutrient sales tonnes (millions) 10.0 10.4 Other: Tax rate 29% 27% Sustaining capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $450 $500 Total capital expenditures (millions of U.S. dollars) $650 $700 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 9, 2017

Unless otherwise noted, all financial information in this Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is prepared using accounting policies in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and is presented in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. All comparisons of results for the second quarter of 2017 (three months ended June 30, 2017) and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 are against results for the second quarter of 2016 (three months ended June 30, 2016) and six months ended June 30, 2016. All dollar amounts refer to United States (U.S.) dollars except where otherwise stated. The financial measures net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (EBITDA), cash margin per tonne, cash cost of product sold and cash selling and general and administrative expenses used in this MD&A are not prescribed by IFRS. Our method of calculation may not be directly comparable to that of other companies. We consider these non-IFRS financial measures to provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" of this MD&A for further details, including a reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following interim MD&A is as of August 9, 2017 and should be read in conjunction with the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 (the "Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements"), and the annual MD&A and financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 included in our 2016 Annual Report to Shareholders. The Board of Directors carries out its responsibility for review of this disclosure principally through its Audit Committee, comprised exclusively of independent directors. The Audit Committee reviews and, prior to publication, approves this disclosure, pursuant to the authority delegated to it by the Board of Directors. No update is provided to the disclosure in our annual MD&A except for material information since the date of our annual MD&A. In respect of Forward-Looking Statements, please refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" in this MD&A.

2017 Second Quarter Operating Results

CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS

Financial Overview ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and where noted) Three months ended June 30, 2017 2016 Change % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 6,319 6,415 (96) (1) Gross profit 1,527 1,525 2 - Expenses 671 677 (6) (1) Net earnings before finance costs, income taxes and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 856 848 8 1 Net earnings 558 565 (7) (1) Diluted earnings per share 4.03 4.08 (0.05) (1) Effective tax rate (%) 28.5 27.5 1 N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Overview ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and where noted) Six months ended June 30, 2017 2016 Change % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 9,039 9,140 (101) (1) Gross profit 2,085 2,079 6 - Expenses 1,172 1,156 16 1 Net earnings before finance costs, income taxes and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 913 923 (10) (1) Net earnings 548 568 (20) (4) Diluted earnings per share 3.95 4.09 (0.14) (3) Effective tax rate (%) 28.5 27.5 1 N/A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Sales and Gross Profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Retail 5,707 5,791 (84) Wholesale 848 882 (34) Other (236) (258) 22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6,319 6,415 (96) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit Retail 1,299 1,279 20 Wholesale 196 201 (5) Other 32 45 (13) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,527 1,525 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales and Gross Profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales Retail 7,947 8,081 (134) Wholesale 1,523 1,531 (8) Other (431) (472) 41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9,039 9,140 (101) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit Retail 1,733 1,681 52 Wholesale 338 354 (16) Other 14 44 (30) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,085 2,079 6 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retail's sales primarily decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2017 due to lower crop nutrient prices. Despite this, Retail's gross profit increased as a result of higher sales volumes in the quarter and increased sales of proprietary products, which have higher margins.

Except for higher selling prices for potash, we realized lower selling prices for all Wholesale product lines resulting in lower sales and gross profit in the second quarter and first half of 2017. This was partially offset by higher nitrogen and potash sales volumes and lower cost of product sold for potash.

Expenses

Selling expense was consistent for the second quarter compared to the same period last year. For the first half of 2017, selling expenses increased by $38-million as a result of the recent Retail acquisitions but remained consistent as a percentage of sales.

We had lower share-based payments expense of approximately $15-million in the second quarter and first half of 2017 due to decreases in our share price.

Earnings from associates and joint ventures decreased by $18-million in the second quarter primarily due to a reversal of gas provision in Profertil S.A. ("Profertil") in the prior year. In the first quarter of 2017, we recognized a foreign exchange gain in Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. ("MOPCO") from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound. In combination, these two factors resulted in consistent year-over-year results.

Other expenses decreased by approximately $10-million for the second quarter and first half of 2017. In 2016, we incurred losses from the termination of a distribution agreement and cancellation of a Canpotex terminal. There were no similar losses in 2017. We incurred merger and related costs of $15-million in the second quarter and $31-million for first half of 2017.

For further breakdown on Other expenses, see table below:

Other expenses breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Gain) loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives (2) 6 (8) Interest income (13) (16) 3 Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations - 3 (3) Bad debt expense 22 21 1 Potash profit and capital tax 3 5 (2) Merger and related costs 15 - 15 Other 18 32 (14) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 51 (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other expenses breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Gain) loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives 4 8 (4) Interest income (26) (29) 3 Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations (1) 5 (6) Bad debt expense 29 29 - Potash profit and capital tax 6 8 (2) Merger and related costs 31 - 31 Other 10 41 (31) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 62 (9) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Depreciation and Amortization

Depreciation and amortization breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of General product and (millions of U.S. dollars) sold Selling administrative Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 1 69 1 71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 26 - - 26 Potash 32 - - 32 Phosphate 17 - - 17 Wholesale Other (a) 4 - 1 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 79 - 1 80 Other - - 5 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 80 69 7 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of General product and (millions of U.S. dollars) sold Selling administrative Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 3 136 3 142 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 42 - - 42 Potash 61 - - 61 Phosphate 33 - - 33 Wholesale Other (a) 7 - 1 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 143 - 1 144 Other - - 9 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 146 136 13 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) This includes ammonium sulfate, Environmentally Smart Nitrogen® (ESN) and other products. Depreciation and amortization breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of General product and (millions of U.S. dollars) sold Selling administrative Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 1 67 - 68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 23 - - 23 Potash 31 - - 31 Phosphate 13 - - 13 Wholesale Other (a) 6 - 1 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 73 - 1 74 Other - - 3 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 74 67 4 145 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of General product and (millions of U.S. dollars) sold Selling administrative Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail 3 130 2 135 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 36 - - 36 Potash 51 - - 51 Phosphate 23 - - 23 Wholesale Other (a) 7 - 1 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 117 - 1 118 Other - - 6 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 120 130 9 259 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) This includes ammonium sulfate, Environmentally Smart Nitrogen® (ESN) and other products.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased in the second quarter and first half of 2017 primarily due to the expansion at our Borger nitrogen facility and increased depreciation at the Conda phosphate mine.

Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate of 28.5 percent for each of the second quarter and first half of 2017 was higher than the tax rate of 27.5 percent for each of the same periods in 2016 due to a decrease in certain U.S. manufacturing tax deductions.

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Retail

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 5,707 5,791 (84) Cost of product sold 4,408 4,512 (104) Gross profit 1,299 1,279 20 EBIT 700 676 24 EBITDA 771 744 27 Selling and general and administrative expenses 602 598 4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Retail reported a record first half EBITDA, and the second highest ever second quarter EBITDA. EBITDA to sales increased to 10.3 percent for the first half of 2017 compared to 9.8 percent for the same period last year. These results were in part driven by strong performance from our higher margin proprietary product lines. Total proprietary product sales as a percentage of total product line sales grew to 19 percent this quarter compared to 17 percent in the same period last year.

Retail selling, general and administrative expenses were up slightly over last year due to acquisitions made over the prior year.

Retail North America EBITDA increased in the second quarter despite the impact from challenging weather conditions this spring, with excess moisture impacting the application season in many areas, and drought conditions in the U.S. southern plains. On a regional basis, EBITDA in the U.S. this quarter was up 4 percent over the same period last year, while Canadian results were slightly lower. EBITDA for our Retail International operations also increased for the current quarter, as Australia continued to deliver strong performance with EBITDA up 27 percent over last year, despite dry conditions across most of Australia this year. South American results were down slightly primarily due to lower crop protection product margins.

Retail sales and gross profit by product line ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, Gross profit Sales Gross profit (%) ------------------ ------------------ ------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Crop nutrients 1,989 2,190 (201) 419 433 (14) 21 20 Crop protection products 2,236 2,250 (14) 485 471 14 22 21 Seed 1,080 926 154 199 181 18 18 20 Merchandise 175 162 13 27 28 (1) 15 17 Services and other 227 263 (36) 169 166 3 74 63 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Crop nutrients

Total crop nutrient sales decreased by 9 percent compared to the prior year, due to the decline in nitrogen and phosphate prices this quarter. Nutrient sales volumes were up 3 percent in North America this quarter due to the acquisitions made over the past year, as well as a catch up in sales volumes that had been delayed from the first quarter. International volumes were lower primarily due to dry weather conditions in Australia.

Total nutrient gross profit declined by 3 percent due to lower fertilizer margins this year. North American crop nutrient margins on a per tonne basis were down 7 percent this quarter due to localized pricing pressure in key U.S. growing regions this spring, partly associated with adverse weather conditions during the application and seeding season.

Crop protection products

Total crop protection sales were similar to last year's level. Sales were impacted by the delays in applications as growers were more focused on completing seeding than on applying crop protection products this quarter. The reduction in U.S. wheat acreage, combined with the late spring snowfall, followed by drought conditions in the southern U.S. wheat crop, negatively impacted crop protection product applications this quarter.

Gross profit was 3 percent higher than the prior period due to higher proprietary product line sales and strong margins. Gross margin as a percentage of sales increased by 1 percent, due to new products and strong demand for our Loveland proprietary product line.

Seed

Total seed sales increased significantly -- up 17 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016. After normalizing for program changes on technology fees and agency revenues, the increase in sales was approximately 10 percent. The improvement was due to increased wholesale seed sales, higher volumes and the increase in soybean acres in the U.S., which tends to favor Agrium's proprietary seed sales.

Total gross profit increased 10 percent or $18-million this quarter. Seed gross profit as a percentage of sales declined by 2 percent due to additional technology fees, an increase in wholesale seed sales and the switch out of corn into soybeans.

Merchandise

Merchandise sales increased 8 percent, due to strong general merchandise sales in Australia.

Services and other

Sales for services and other decreased due to lower livestock export shipments in Australia compared to the same period last year.

Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 848 882 (34) Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 2,751 2,736 15 Cost of product sold 652 681 (29) Gross profit 196 201 (5) EBIT 175 180 (5) EBITDA 255 254 1 Expenses 21 21 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wholesale gross profit this quarter was marginally lower than the same period last year due to lower global prices for nitrogen and phosphate products and higher reported depreciation related to the recent expansion at our Borger nitrogen facility and higher depreciation at the Conda phosphate mine. This was partially offset by overall cost reductions, as well as stronger results from our potash operations, which benefited from higher selling prices, higher sales volumes and lower cost of product sold per tonne. EBITDA in the current quarter was similar to 2016.

Wholesale NPK product information ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, Nitrogen Potash Phosphate ------------------ ------------------ ------------------- 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (U.S. dollar 113 148 (35) 44 16 28 8 5 3 millions) Sales volumes (tonnes 000's) 1,181 1,168 13 714 697 17 279 305 (26) Selling price ($/tonne) 312 337 (25) 210 194 16 492 526 (34) Cost of product sold ($/tonne) 216 210 6 149 172 (23) 464 508 (44) Gross margin ($/tonne) 96 127 (31) 61 22 39 28 18 10 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nitrogen

Nitrogen gross profit was down 24 percent compared to the same period last year due to lower North American nitrogen prices and higher average natural gas input costs. Average realized selling prices for urea and ammonia were down 7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Total sales volumes were up 1 percent over the same period last year, despite wet conditions across Western Canada and portions of the U.S. during the quarter. Sales volumes for ammonia and other nitrogen products were higher than last year, while urea sales volumes declined slightly due to strong first quarter 2017 demand in Western Canada.

Cost of product sold per tonne increased slightly compared to the same period last year due to higher natural gas input costs, which were partly offset by overall lower fixed costs.

In the second quarter of 2017, we successfully commissioned and have achieved designed operating rates of the new urea facility at our Borger nitrogen operations. The new facility has a 610,000 tonne urea production capacity, including 100,000 tonne urea equivalent of Diesel Exhaust Fluid. Further, commissioning of both rail and truck load out systems was completed this quarter, including shipment of multiple unit trains.

Natural gas prices: North American indices and North American Agrium prices ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (U.S. dollars per MMBtu) 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Overall gas cost excluding realized derivative impact 2.34 1.28 Realized derivative impact 0.18 0.48 Overall gas cost 2.52 1.76 Average NYMEX 3.13 1.95 Average AECO 2.05 0.97 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Potash

Potash gross profit almost tripled compared to the same period last year, due to a combination of higher selling prices and higher production and sales volumes.

Sales volumes were 2 percent higher in the current period, with international volumes up 31 percent on strong global demand. The strong demand from international markets this quarter led to lower product availability for domestic markets, resulting in domestic volumes being 14 percent lower than the same period last year.

Average realized selling prices increased 8 percent over the past year with realized North American prices up 16 percent on strong demand and tighter inventories.

Our cost of product sold per tonne was 13 percent lower than the same period last year due to higher production and sales volumes, reducing fixed costs on a per tonne basis, and a higher proportion of sales to Canpotex, which do not incur freight charges. Gross margins were up $39 per tonne or almost 3 times higher than last year's levels, while cash margins came in at $106 per tonne this quarter.

Phosphate

Phosphate gross profit was slightly higher than the same period last year due to lower input costs. This was partially offset by lower realized phosphate prices and a reduction in total sales volumes.

Sales volumes were down 9 percent compared to the same period last year. This is mostly due to lower opening inventory levels this quarter resulting from strong demand pull in the first quarter of 2017.

Overall gross margin per tonne this quarter improved by $10 compared to 2016. This was related to a 9 percent decline in cost of product sold per tonne due to lower input costs and fixed cost improvements.

Wholesale Other

Wholesale Other: gross profit breakdown ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ammonium sulfate 20 20 - ESN 9 12 (3) Other 2 - 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 32 (1) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gross profit from Wholesale Other was lower than the same period last year driven by a combination of lower realized selling prices and slightly higher input costs for ESN.

Expenses

Wholesale expenses remained flat in the second quarter compared to last year as lower earnings from associates and joint ventures were offset by lower expenses. Lower earnings from associates and joint ventures were due to a reversal in 2016 of a gas provision in Profertil, while lower expenses were due to cost savings initiatives and one-time expenses, which include the losses from the termination of a distribution agreement and cancellation of a Canpotex terminal, incurred in 2016.

Other

EBITDA for our Other non-operating business unit for the second quarter of 2017 was a net expense of $14-million, compared to a net expense of $5-million for the second quarter of 2016. The variance was primarily due to:

Lower gross profit recovery of $13-million as a result of a lower decrease in intersegment inventories held by Retail at the end of second quarter.

Merger and related costs of $15-million.

This is partially offset by a lower share-based payments expense of approximately $15-million primarily due to a decrease in Agrium's share price.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following are changes to working capital on our Consolidated Balance Sheets for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. Explanation of the dollars, except June December $ % change in the where noted) 30,2017 31, 2016 Change Change balance ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current assets Cash and cash 319 412 (93) (23%) See discussion under equivalents the section "Liquidity and Capital Resources". Accounts 3,803 2,208 1,595 72% Sales during the receivable spring season resulted in higher Retail trade and vendor rebates receivable. Income taxes 62 33 29 88% The first half tax receivable installments paid exceeded the first half provision. Inventories 2,846 3,230 (384) (12%) Inventory drawdown due to increased seasonal sales activity. Prepaid expenses 112 855 (743) (87%) Drawdown of prepaid and deposits inventory due to increased seasonal sales activity in the spring. Other current 130 123 7 6% - assets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current liabilities Short-term debt 1,227 604 623 103% Increased financing for working capital requirements. Accounts payable 4,155 4,662 (507) (11%) Reductions in customer prepayments during the spring application season and reductions in accruals related to Wholesale capital expansion projects more than offset increased Retail balances related to seasonal inventory purchases. Income taxes 4 17 (13) (76%) - payable Current portion 10 110 (100) (91%) Decrease relates to of long-term $100-million 7.7 debt percent debentures paid in 2017. Current portion 48 59 (11) (19%) - of other provisions ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Working capital 1,828 1,409 419 30% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Agrium generally expects that it will be able to meet its working capital requirements, capital resource needs and shareholder returns through a variety of sources, including available cash on hand, cash provided by operations, short-term borrowings from the issuance of commercial paper, and borrowings from our credit facilities, as well as long-term debt and equity capacity from the capital markets.

As of June 30, 2017, we have sufficient current assets to meet our current liabilities.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Below is a summary of our cash provided by or used in operating, investing and financing activities as reflected in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by operating activities 63 438 (375) Cash used in investing activities (432) (574) 142 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 269 (25) 294 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7 (47) 54 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (93) (208) 115 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by -- Lower cash provided by operating activities from operating net changes in non-cash working capital of $516- activities million, primarily due to the timing of payments to suppliers related to our Retail business unit. This was partially offset by lower final tax payments made in comparison to the prior year. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in -- Lower cash used in investing activities due to investing reduced business acquisition activity in our Retail activities business unit and lower spending on Borger expansion project in comparison to the prior year. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by -- Cash provided by financing activities from (used in) financing increased borrowings of short-term debt to finance activities seasonal working capital requirements, partially offset by repayment of long-term debt. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Capital Spending and Expenditures (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Sustaining 37 28 84 75 Investing 29 10 42 19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 66 38 126 94 Acquisitions (b) 44 81 74 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 110 119 200 269 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Sustaining 55 102 81 151 Investing 37 87 92 155 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 92 189 173 306 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Sustaining 2 1 2 2 Investing 4 2 6 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 3 8 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Sustaining 94 131 167 228 Investing 70 99 140 176 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 164 230 307 404 Acquisitions (b) 44 81 74 175 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 208 311 381 579 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) This excludes capitalized borrowing costs. (b) This represents business acquisitions and includes acquired working capital; property, plant and equipment; intangibles; goodwill; and investments in associates and joint ventures.

Our total capital expenditures decreased in the second quarter and first half of 2017 compared to the same period last year as we completed the construction of our Borger expansion project at the end of 2016. In 2017, pre-commissioning and commissioning costs were incurred related to this project.

We expect Agrium's capital expenditures for the remainder of 2017 to approximate $350-million to $400-million. We anticipate that we will be able to finance the announced projects through a combination of cash provided from operating activities and existing credit facilities.

Short-term Debt

Our short-term debt of $1.2-billion at June 30, 2017 is outlined in note 5 of our Summarized Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Our short-term debt increased by $623-million during the first half of 2017, which in turn contributed to a decrease in our unutilized short-term financing capacity to $2.2-billion at June 30, 2017.

Capital Management

Our revolving credit facilities require that we maintain specific interest coverage and debt-to-capital ratios, as well as other non-financial covenants as defined in our credit agreements. We were in compliance with all covenants at June 30, 2017. Our ability to comply with these covenants has not changed since December 31, 2016.

OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA

Agrium had 138,177,162 outstanding shares at August 4, 2017. At August 4, 2017, the number of shares issuable pursuant to stock options outstanding (issuable assuming full conversion, where each option granted can be exercised for one common share) was approximately 1,380,868.

SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 except per share Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 amounts) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 6,319 2,720 2,280 2,245 6,415 2,725 2,407 2,524 Gross profit 1,527 558 748 568 1,525 554 900 696 Net earnings (loss) 558 (10) 67 (39) 565 3 200 99 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium: Basic and diluted 4.03 (0.08) 0.49 (0.29) 4.08 0.02 1.45 0.72 Dividends declared 121 120 121 120 122 121 121 120 Dividends declared per share 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 0.875 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The agricultural products business is seasonal. Consequently, year-over-year comparisons are more appropriate than quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Crop input sales are primarily concentrated in the spring and fall crop input application seasons. Crop nutrient inventories are normally accumulated leading up to each application season. Our cash collections from accounts receivables generally occur after the application season is complete, and our customer prepayments are concentrated in December and January.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Financial measures that are not specified, defined or determined under IFRS are non-IFRS measures unless they are presented in our Consolidated Financial Statements. The following table outlines our non-IFRS financial measures, their definitions and why management uses the measures.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Why we use the measure and Non-IFRS financial why it is useful to measure Definition investors ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash margin per tonne Selected financial Assists management and Cash cost of product measures excluding investors in understanding sold, cash selling and depreciation and the costs and underlying general and amortization economics of our administrative expenses operations and in assessing our operating performance and our ability to generate free cash flow from our business units and overall as a company. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA Net earnings (loss) EBITDA is frequently used before finance costs, by investors and analysts income taxes, for valuation purposes depreciation and when multiplied by a amortization, and net factor to estimate the earnings (loss) from enterprise value of a discontinued operations company. EBITDA is also used in determining annual incentive compensation for certain management employees and in calculating certain of our debt covenants. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wholesale potash cash gross margin per tonne ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash gross margin per tonne 61 Depreciation and amortization in cost of product sold per tonne 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash cash gross margin per tonne 106 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cash selling and general and administrative expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, ----------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 574 570 6 8 575 574 Depreciation and amortization in selling expense 69 67 - - 69 67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash selling 505 503 6 8 506 507 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 28 28 7 8 61 62 Depreciation and amortization in general and administrative 1 - 1 1 7 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash general and administrative 27 28 6 7 54 58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash selling and general and administrative expenses ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, ----------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling 1,022 980 13 16 1,026 988 Depreciation and amortization in selling expense 136 130 - - 136 130 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash selling 886 850 13 16 890 858 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- General and administrative 53 50 13 16 121 117 Depreciation and amortization in general and administrative 3 2 1 1 13 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash general and administrative 50 48 12 15 108 108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost of product sold ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended June 30, ----------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 4,408 4,512 652 681 4,792 4,890 Depreciation and amortization in cost of product sold 1 1 79 73 80 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost of product sold 4,407 4,511 573 608 4,712 4,816 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Six months ended June 30, ----------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of product sold 6,214 6,400 1,185 1,177 6,954 7,061 Depreciation and amortization in cost of product sold 3 3 143 117 144 118 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash cost of product sold 6,211 6,397 1,042 1,060 6,810 6,943 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated and business unit EBITDA Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Other Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 Net earnings 558 Finance costs related to long- term debt 52 Other finance costs 24 Income taxes 222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 700 175 (19) 856 Depreciation and amortization 71 80 5 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 771 255 (14) 1,012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 Net earnings 565 Finance costs related to long- term debt 50 Other finance costs 20 Income taxes 213 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 676 180 (8) 848 Depreciation and amortization 68 74 3 145 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 744 254 (5) 993 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated and business unit EBITDA Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Retail Wholesale Other Consolidated ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 Net earnings 548 Finance costs related to long- term debt 99 Other finance costs 47 Income taxes 219 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 679 306 (72) 913 Depreciation and amortization 142 144 9 295 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 821 450 (63) 1,208 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 Net earnings 568 Finance costs related to long- term debt 102 Other finance costs 38 Income taxes 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT 653 299 (29) 923 Depreciation and amortization 135 118 6 259 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 788 417 (23) 1,182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

We prepare our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with IFRS, which requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates in applying accounting policies. For further information on the Company's critical accounting estimates, refer to the section "Critical Accounting Estimates" in our 2016 annual MD&A, which is contained in our 2016 Annual Report. Since the date of our 2016 annual MD&A, there have not been any material changes to our critical accounting estimates.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies applied in our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2017 are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report.

BUSINESS RISKS

The information presented in the "Enterprise Risk Management" section on pages 52 - 56 in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Risk Factors" on pages 23 - 38 in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 has not changed materially since December 31, 2016.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

There have been no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the three months ended June 30, 2017 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.

PUBLIC SECURITIES FILINGS

Additional information about our Company, including our 2016 Annual Information Form is filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities through SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. securities regulatory authorities through EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and other information included in this document constitute "forward-looking information" and/or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities legislation (collectively, the "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than those relating to historical information or current conditions are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to management's expectations with respect to: 2017 updated annual guidance, including expectations regarding our diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA; capital spending expectations for 2017; expectations regarding performance of our business segments in 2017; expectations regarding completion of previously announced expansion projects (including timing and volumes of production associated therewith) and acquisitions; our market outlook for 2017, including nitrogen, potash and phosphate outlook and including anticipated supply and demand for our products and services, expected market and industry conditions with respect to crop nutrient application rates, planted acres, crop mix, prices and the impact of currency fluctuations and import and export volumes; and the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including timing of completion thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. As such, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

All of the forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions referred to below and elsewhere in this document. Although Agrium believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements and the reader should not place an undue reliance on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements. The additional key assumptions that have been made include, among other things, assumptions with respect to Agrium's ability to successfully integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of its already completed and future acquisitions and that we will be able to implement our standards, controls, procedures and policies at any acquired businesses to realize the expected synergies; that future business, regulatory and industry conditions will be within the parameters expected by Agrium, including with respect to prices, margins, product availability and supplier agreements; the completion of our expansion projects on schedule, as planned and on budget; assumptions with respect to global economic conditions and the accuracy of our market outlook expectations for 2017 and in the future; the adequacy of our cash generated from operations and our ability to access our credit facilities or capital markets for additional sources of financing; our ability to identify suitable candidates for acquisitions and negotiate acceptable terms; our ability to maintain our investment grade rating and achieve our performance targets; the receipt, on time, of all necessary permits, utilities and project approvals with respect to our expansion projects and that we will have the resources necessary to meet the projects' approach; the receipt, on a timely basis, of regulatory approvals in respect of the proposed merger with PotashCorp and satisfaction of other closing conditions relating thereto. Also refer to the discussion under the heading "Key Assumptions and Risks in Respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A and under the heading "Market Outlook" herein, with respect to further material assumptions associated with our forward-looking statements.

Events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general global economic, market and business conditions; weather conditions, including impacts from regional flooding and/or drought conditions; crop planted acreage, yield and prices; the supply and demand and price levels for our major products may vary from what we currently anticipate; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof, and political risks, including civil unrest, actions by armed groups or conflict, regional natural gas supply restrictions, as well as counterparty and sovereign risk; delays in completion of turnarounds at our major facilities; gas supply interruptions at the Egyptian Misr Fertilizers Production Company S.A.E. nitrogen facility expansion in Egypt; the risk of additional capital expenditure cost escalation or delays in respect of our expansion projects; the risks that are inherent in the nature of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals and failure to satisfy all other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the proposed merger with PotashCorp, in a timely manner or at all; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in Agrium reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. including those disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 and under the headings "Enterprise Risk Management" and "Key Assumptions and Risks in respect of Forward-Looking Statements" in our 2016 annual MD&A.

The purpose of our expected diluted earnings per share and Retail EBITDA guidance range is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Agrium disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this document as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable U.S. federal securities laws or applicable Canadian securities legislation.

OTHER

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of over 11 million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fiber. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com.

A WEBSITE SIMULCAST of the 2017 2 nd Quarter Conference Call will be available in a listen-only mode beginning Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET). Please visit the following website: www.agrium.com.

Contact us at: www.agrium.com

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated) Notes 2017 2016 2017 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 6,319 6,415 9,039 9,140 Cost of product sold 4,792 4,890 6,954 7,061 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,527 1,525 2,085 2,079 Expenses Selling 575 574 1,026 988 General and administrative 61 62 121 117 Share-based payments (3) 13 - 17 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (5) (23) (28) (28) Other expenses 4 43 51 53 62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before finance costs and income taxes 856 848 913 923 Finance costs related to long-term debt 52 50 99 102 Other finance costs 24 20 47 38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 780 778 767 783 Income taxes 222 213 219 215 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 558 565 548 568 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to Equity holders of Agrium 557 564 546 566 Non-controlling interests 1 1 2 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 558 565 548 568 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of Agrium ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted earnings per share 4.03 4.08 3.95 4.09 Weighted average number of shares outstanding for basic and diluted earnings per share (millions of common shares) 138 138 138 138 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

Basis of preparation and statement of compliance

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("interim financial statements") were approved for issuance by the Audit Committee on August 9, 2017. We prepared these interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting. These interim financial statements do not include all information and disclosures normally provided in annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with our audited annual financial statements and related notes contained in our 2016 Annual Report, available at www.agrium.com.

The accounting policies applied in these interim financial statements are the same as those applied in our audited annual financial statements in our 2016 Annual Report.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three months Six months ended ended June 30, June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 558 565 548 568 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that are or may be reclassified to earnings Cash flow hedges 3 Effective portion of changes in fair value (7) 17 (30) (6) Deferred income taxes 3 (4) 8 3 Associates and joint ventures Share of comprehensive (loss) income (22) (1) (51) 1 Deferred income taxes 2 - 10 - Foreign currency translation Gains (losses) 100 (26) 165 153 Reclassifications to earnings 1 - 6 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 77 (14) 108 151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Items that will never be reclassified to earnings Post-employment benefits Actuarial losses - (24) (3) (24) Deferred income taxes - 7 1 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - (17) (2) (17) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) 77 (31) 106 134 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income 635 534 654 702 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to Equity holders of Agrium 633 533 651 700 Non-controlling interests 2 1 3 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income 635 534 654 702 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December June 30, 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 319 307 412 Accounts receivable 3,803 3,638 2,208 Income taxes receivable 62 95 33 Inventories 2,846 2,605 3,230 Prepaid expenses and deposits 112 131 855 Other current assets 130 124 123 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- 7,272 6,900 6,861 Property, plant and equipment 7,028 6,832 6,818 Intangibles 561 635 566 Goodwill 2,115 2,023 2,095 Investments in associates and joint ventures 513 665 541 Other assets 55 52 48 Deferred income tax assets 20 44 34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- 17,564 17,151 16,963 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Short-term debt 5 1,227 1,069 604 Accounts payable 4,155 3,830 4,662 Income taxes payable 4 128 17 Current portion of long-term debt 5 10 107 110 Current portion of other provisions 48 74 59 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- 5,444 5,208 5,452 Long-term debt 5 4,400 4,412 4,398 Post-employment benefits 134 162 141 Other provisions 336 338 322 Other liabilities 51 54 68 Deferred income tax liabilities 601 491 408 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- 10,966 10,665 10,789 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,770 1,762 1,766 Retained earnings 5,939 5,839 5,634 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,116) (1,119) (1,231) ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Equity holders of Agrium 6,593 6,482 6,169 Non-controlling interests 5 4 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Total equity 6,598 6,486 6,174 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- 17,564 17,151 16,963 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months Six months ended ended June 30, June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (millions of U.S. dollars) Notes 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating Net earnings 558 565 548 568 Adjustments for Depreciation and amortization 156 145 295 259 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (5) (23) (28) (28) Share-based payments (3) 13 - 17 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 12 (61) 7 22 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) - 83 - (41) Interest income (13) (16) (26) (29) Finance costs 76 70 146 140 Income taxes 222 213 219 215 Other 4 (7) (7) (1) Interest received 14 15 27 29 Interest paid (63) (51) (147) (140) Income taxes paid (15) (24) (54) (165) Dividends from associates and joint ventures 4 1 9 2 Net changes in non-cash working capital (1,062) (828) (926) (410) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (115) 95 63 438 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44) (81) (74) (175) Capital expenditures (164) (230) (307) (404) Capitalized borrowing costs (4) (7) (12) (12) Purchase of investments (17) (18) (50) (41) Proceeds from sale of investments 21 46 49 64 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12 6 21 10 Other (4) (5) (8) (8) Net changes in non-cash working capital (45) (8) (51) (8) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in investing activities (245) (297) (432) (574) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing Short-term debt 5 551 426 615 222 ------------------------------------ Repayment of long-term debt 5 (2) (4) (105) (6) ------------------------------------ Dividends paid (120) (122) (241) (241) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 429 300 269 (25) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12) (67) 7 (47) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 57 31 (93) (208) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 262 276 412 515 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 319 307 319 307 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Other comprehensive income (loss) ------------------------- Millions Comprehensive (millions of U.S. of Cash loss of dollars, except per common Share Retained flow associates and share data) shares capital earnings hedges joint ventures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 138 1,757 5,533 (56) (17) Net earnings - - 566 - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Post-employment benefits - - (17) - - Other - - - (3) 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), - - 549 (3) 1 net of tax Dividends ($1.75 per share) - - (243) - - Non-controlling interest - - - - - transactions Share-based payment - 5 - - - transactions Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of - - - 17 - tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2016 138 1,762 5,839 (42) (16) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 138 1,766 5,634 (25) (51) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - 546 - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Post-employment benefits - - (2) - - Other - - - (22) (41) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), - - 544 (22) (41) net of tax Dividends ($1.75 per share) - - (241) - - Non-controlling interest - - 2 - - transactions Share-based payment - 4 - - - transactions Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of - - - 10 - tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2017 138 1,770 5,939 (37) (92) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes. AGRIUM INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited) Other comprehensive income (loss) ----------------------- Equity (millions of U.S. Foreign holders Non- dollars, except per currency of controlling Total share data) translation Total Agrium interests equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2015 (1,214) (1,287) 6,003 4 6,007 Net earnings - - 566 2 568 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Post-employment benefits - - (17) - (17) Other 153 151 151 - 151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), 153 151 700 2 702 net of tax Dividends ($1.75 per share) - - (243) - (243) Non-controlling interest - - - (2) (2) transactions Share-based payment - - 5 - 5 transactions Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of - 17 17 - 17 tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2016 (1,061) (1,119) 6,482 4 6,486 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 (1,155) (1,231) 6,169 5 6,174 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - 546 2 548 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Post-employment benefits - - (2) - (2) Other 170 107 107 1 108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income (loss), 170 107 651 3 654 net of tax Dividends ($1.75 per share) - - (241) - (241) Non-controlling interest (2) (2) - (3) (3) transactions Share-based payment - - 4 - 4 transactions Reclassification of cash flow hedges, net of - 10 10 - 10 tax ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2017 (987) (1,116) 6,593 5 6,598 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See accompanying notes.

1. Corporate Management

Corporate information

Agrium Inc. ("Agrium") is incorporated under the laws of Canada with common shares listed under the symbol "AGU" on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Our Corporate head office is located at 13131 Lake Fraser Drive S.E., Calgary, Canada. We conduct our operations globally from our Wholesale head office in Calgary and our Retail head office in Loveland, Colorado, United States. In these financial statements, "we", "us", "our" and "Agrium" mean Agrium Inc., its subsidiaries and joint arrangements.

We categorize our operating segments within the Retail and Wholesale business units as follows:

Retail: Distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed and merchandise and provides financial and other services directly to growers through a network of farm centers in two geographical segments: North America including the United States and Canada International including Australia and South America

Wholesale: Produces, markets and distributes crop nutrients and industrial products as follows: Nitrogen: Manufacturing in Alberta and Texas Potash: Mining and processing in Saskatchewan Phosphate: Production facilities in Alberta and production and mining facilities in Idaho Wholesale Other: Producing blended crop nutrients and Environmentally Smart Nitrogen ® (ESN) polymer-coated nitrogen crop nutrients, and operating joint ventures and associates



Additional information on our operating segments is included in note 2.

Seasonality in our business results from increased demand for our products during planting seasons. Sales are generally higher in spring and fall.

2. Operating Segments

Segment information by business unit Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 5,694 625 - 6,319 - inter-segment 13 223 (236) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 5,707 848 (236) 6,319 Cost of product sold 4,408 652 (268) 4,792 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,299 196 32 1,527 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 23 23 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling 574 6 (5) 575 General and administrative 28 7 26 61 Share-based payments - - (3) (3) (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (4) (3) 2 (5) Other expenses 1 11 31 43 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 700 175 (19) 856 Finance costs - - 76 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 700 175 (95) 780 Depreciation and amortization 71 80 5 156 Finance costs - - 76 76 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (b) 771 255 (14) 1,012 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information by business unit Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 5,780 635 - 6,415 - inter-segment 11 247 (258) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 5,791 882 (258) 6,415 Cost of product sold 4,512 681 (303) 4,890 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,279 201 45 1,525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 22 23 24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling 570 8 (4) 574 General and administrative 28 8 26 62 Share-based payments - - 13 13 (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (3) (21) 1 (23) Other expenses 8 26 17 51 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 676 180 (8) 848 Finance costs - - 70 70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 676 180 (78) 778 Depreciation and amortization 68 74 3 145 Finance costs - - 70 70 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (b) 744 254 (5) 993 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes inter-segment eliminations

(b) EBITDA is net earnings (loss) before finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations.

Segment information by business unit Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 7,921 1,118 - 9,039 - inter-segment 26 405 (431) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 7,947 1,523 (431) 9,039 Cost of product sold 6,214 1,185 (445) 6,954 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,733 338 14 2,085 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 22 22 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling 1,022 13 (9) 1,026 General and administrative 53 13 55 121 Share-based payments - - - - (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (10) (19) 1 (28) Other (income) expenses (11) 25 39 53 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 679 306 (72) 913 Finance costs - - 146 146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 679 306 (218) 767 Depreciation and amortization 142 144 9 295 Finance costs - - 146 146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 821 450 (63) 1,208 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information by business unit Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 Retail Wholesale Other (a) Total ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 8,058 1,082 - 9,140 - inter-segment 23 449 (472) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 8,081 1,531 (472) 9,140 Cost of product sold 6,400 1,177 (516) 7,061 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,681 354 44 2,079 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit (%) 21 23 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling 980 16 (8) 988 General and administrative 50 16 51 117 Share-based payments - - 17 17 (Earnings) loss from associates and joint ventures (7) (22) 1 (28) Other (income) expenses 5 45 12 62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 653 299 (29) 923 Finance costs - - 140 140 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 653 299 (169) 783 Depreciation and amortization 135 118 6 259 Finance costs - - 140 140 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 788 417 (23) 1,182 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes inter-segment eliminations

Segment information - Retail Three months ended June 30, --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail (a) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 5,031 663 5,694 - inter-segment 13 - 13 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 5,044 663 5,707 Cost of product sold 3,876 532 4,408 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,168 131 1,299 Expenses Selling 486 88 574 General and administrative 21 7 28 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (4) - (4) Other expenses (income) 11 (10) 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 654 46 700 Depreciation and amortization 67 4 71 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 721 50 771 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Retail Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail (a) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 5,038 742 5,780 - inter-segment 11 - 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 5,049 742 5,791 Cost of product sold 3,893 619 4,512 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,156 123 1,279 Expenses Selling 484 86 570 General and administrative 20 8 28 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (2) (1) (3) Other expenses (income) 16 (8) 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 638 38 676 Depreciation and amortization 63 5 68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 701 43 744 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Included within the Retail business unit is a separate Financial Services operating segment with total sales of $8-million (2016 - $4-million) and EBITDA of $7-million (2016 - $4-million).

Segment information - Retail Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 6,789 1,132 7,921 - inter-segment 26 - 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 6,815 1,132 7,947 Cost of product sold 5,327 887 6,214 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,488 245 1,733 Expenses Selling 850 172 1,022 General and administrative 39 14 53 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (9) (1) (10) Other expenses (income) 4 (15) (11) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 604 75 679 Depreciation and amortization 133 9 142 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 737 84 821 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Retail Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North America International Retail (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 6,835 1,223 8,058 - inter-segment 23 - 23 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 6,858 1,223 8,081 Cost of product sold 5,399 1,001 6,400 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1,459 222 1,681 Expenses Selling 821 159 980 General and administrative 35 15 50 Earnings from associates and joint ventures (6) (1) (7) Other expenses (income) 22 (17) 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 587 66 653 Depreciation and amortization 124 11 135 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 711 77 788 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Included within the Retail business unit is a separate Financial Services operating segment with total sales of $14-million (2016 - $4-million) and EBITDA of $15-million (2016 - $4-million).

Segment information - Wholesale Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 277 116 86 146 625 - inter-segment 91 34 51 47 223 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 368 150 137 193 848 Cost of product sold 255 106 129 162 652 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 113 44 8 31 196 Expenses Selling 3 2 1 - 6 General and administrative 3 1 1 2 7 Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (3) (3) Other expenses (income) 6 5 2 (2) 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 101 36 4 34 175 Depreciation and amortization 26 32 17 5 80 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 127 68 21 39 255 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Wholesale Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 296 85 110 144 635 - inter-segment 98 50 50 49 247 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 394 135 160 193 882 Cost of product sold 246 119 155 161 681 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 148 16 5 32 201 Expenses Selling 3 2 1 2 8 General and administrative 3 1 1 3 8 Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (21) (21) Other expenses (income) 16 14 (1) (3) 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) before income taxes 126 (1) 4 51 180 Depreciation and amortization 23 31 13 7 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 149 30 17 58 254 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products

Segment information - Wholesale Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 459 206 176 277 1,118 - inter-segment 149 76 95 85 405 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 608 282 271 362 1,523 Cost of product sold 418 203 256 308 1,185 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 190 79 15 54 338 Expenses Selling 6 3 2 2 13 General and administrative 5 2 2 4 13 Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (19) (19) Other expenses (income) 15 7 4 (1) 25 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 164 67 7 68 306 Depreciation and amortization 42 61 33 8 144 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 206 128 40 76 450 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment information - Wholesale Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen Potash Phosphate Other (a) Wholesale --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales - external 469 133 190 290 1,082 - inter-segment 175 93 100 81 449 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total sales 644 226 290 371 1,531 Cost of product sold 401 196 265 315 1,177 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 243 30 25 56 354 Expenses Selling 7 4 2 3 16 General and administrative 7 3 2 4 16 Earnings from associates and joint ventures - - - (22) (22) Other expenses (income) 22 20 3 - 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 207 3 18 71 299 Depreciation and amortization 36 51 23 8 118 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA 243 54 41 79 417 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes ammonium sulfate, ESN and other products

Gross profit by product line Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Cost of product Gross product Gross Sales sold profit Sales sold profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients 1,989 1,570 419 2,190 1,757 433 Crop protection products 2,236 1,751 485 2,250 1,779 471 Seed 1,080 881 199 926 745 181 Merchandise 175 148 27 162 134 28 Services and other (a) 227 58 169 263 97 166 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5,707 4,408 1,299 5,791 4,512 1,279 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 368 255 113 394 246 148 Potash 150 106 44 135 119 16 Phosphate 137 129 8 160 155 5 Ammonium sulfate, ESN and other 193 162 31 193 161 32 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 848 652 196 882 681 201 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other inter-segment eliminations (236) (268) 32 (258) (303) 45 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 6,319 4,792 1,527 6,415 4,890 1,525 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 46 36 10 40 37 3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 894 688 206 922 718 204 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit by product line Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Cost of product Gross product Gross Sales sold profit Sales sold profit ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients 2,703 2,143 560 3,029 2,462 567 Crop protection products 3,108 2,493 615 3,081 2,489 592 Seed 1,462 1,209 253 1,302 1,070 232 Merchandise 309 260 49 279 232 47 Services and other (a) 365 109 256 390 147 243 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7,947 6,214 1,733 8,081 6,400 1,681 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen 608 418 190 644 401 243 Potash 282 203 79 226 196 30 Phosphate 271 256 15 290 265 25 Ammonium sulfate, ESN and other 362 308 54 371 315 56 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,523 1,185 338 1,531 1,177 354 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other inter-segment eliminations (431) (445) 14 (472) (516) 44 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 9,039 6,954 2,085 9,140 7,061 2,079 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 70 55 15 65 58 7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 1,593 1,240 353 1,596 1,235 361 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes financial services products

Selected volumes and per tonne information Three months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients North America 4,249 415 321 94 International 648 351 323 28 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 4,897 406 320 86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen North America Ammonia 414 412 Urea 459 281 Other 308 223 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 1,181 312 216 96 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash North America 377 254 International 337 161 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 714 210 149 61 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate 279 492 464 28 Ammonium sulfate 111 290 109 181 ESN and other 466 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 2,751 308 237 71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 82 556 434 122 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 2,833 315 242 73 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selected volumes and per tonne information Three months ended June 30, --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients North America 4,133 462 361 101 International 715 390 366 24 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 4,848 452 363 89 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen North America Ammonia 394 443 Urea 503 303 Other 271 249 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 1,168 337 210 127 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash North America 440 219 International 257 152 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 697 194 172 22 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate 305 526 508 18 Ammonium sulfate 114 296 120 176 ESN and other 452 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 2,736 322 248 74 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 133 305 285 20 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 2,869 322 251 71 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Selected volumes and per tonne information Six months ended June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients North America 5,739 413 320 93 International 1,000 332 303 29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 6,739 401 318 83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen North America Ammonia 640 396 Urea 820 294 Other 493 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 1,953 311 214 97 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash North America 755 251 International 595 156 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 1,350 209 151 58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate 567 479 452 27 Ammonium sulfate 199 276 115 161 ESN and other 918 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 4,987 305 237 68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 159 439 347 92 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 5,146 309 241 68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selected volumes and per tonne information Six months ended June 30, --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of Sales Selling product tonnes price sold Margin (000's) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) ($/tonne) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Retail Crop nutrients North America 5,653 459 364 95 International 1,155 376 351 25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total crop nutrients 6,808 445 362 83 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale Nitrogen North America Ammonia 624 427 Urea 822 316 Other 463 256 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total nitrogen 1,909 338 210 128 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Potash North America 703 217 International 450 163 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total potash 1,153 196 170 26 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Phosphate 525 553 505 48 Ammonium sulfate 171 294 118 176 ESN and other 904 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale 4,662 328 252 76 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wholesale share of joint ventures Nitrogen 216 301 270 31 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Wholesale including proportionate share in joint ventures 4,878 327 253 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Risk Management

Commodity price risk

Natural gas derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of MMBtu) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Designated as hedges AECO swaps 42 2017 - 2019 2.97 (43) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (43) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Natural gas derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of MMBtu) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Designated as hedges AECO swaps 48 2017 - 2018 2.90 (21) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (21) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) U.S. dollars per MMBtu

Fair value of assets (liabilities) -------------------------------------------- Maturities of natural gas derivative contracts 2017 2018 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AECO swaps (16) (23) (4) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Impact of change in fair value of natural gas derivative financial instruments June 30, December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A $10-million impact to other comprehensive income requires movement in gas prices per MMBtu 0.16 0.29 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The underlying risk of the derivative contracts is identical to the hedged risk; accordingly we have established a ratio of 1:1 for all natural gas hedges. Due to a strong correlation between AECO future contract prices and our delivered cost, we did not experience any ineffectiveness on our hedges, and accordingly we have recorded the full change in the fair value of natural gas derivative contracts designated as hedges to other comprehensive income.

Currency risk

Foreign exchange derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Sell/Buy Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Forwards USD/CAD 220 2017 1.31 2 CAD/USD 132 2017 1.31 (1) EUR/USD 14 2017 0.91 (1) USD/AUD 17 2017 1.33 - AUD/USD 46 2017 1.32 (1) CNY/AUD 16 2017 6.74 - Options USD/CAD - buy USD puts 42 2017 1.30 1 USD/CAD - sell USD calls 56 2017 1.37 - CAD/USD - buy USD calls - 2017 1.33 - CAD/USD - sell USD puts - 2017 1.32 (6) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (6) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign exchange derivative financial instruments outstanding (notional amounts in millions of U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Fair value contract of assets Sell/Buy Notional Maturities price (a) (liabilities) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Forwards USD/CAD - - - - CAD/USD 180 2017 1.34 - EUR/USD - 2017 0.94 - USD/AUD 14 2017 1.32 (1) AUD/USD 22 2017 1.34 1 CNY/AUD 23 2017 7.16 - Options USD/CAD - buy USD puts - - - - USD/CAD - sell USD calls - - - - CAD/USD - buy USD calls - - - - CAD/USD - sell USD puts - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Foreign currency per U.S. dollar

June 30, ------------------------------ 2017 ------------------------------ Fair value ------------------- Carrying Level 1 Level 2 value ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis Cash and cash equivalents - 319 319 Accounts receivable - derivatives - 3 3 Other current financial assets - marketable securities 18 107 125 Other non-current financial assets - derivatives - 2 2 Accounts payable - derivatives - 36 36 Other financial liabilities - derivatives - 18 18 Financial instruments measured at amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Debentures - - - Fixed and floating rate debt - 10 10 Long-term debt Debentures - 4,829 4,374 Fixed and floating rate debt - 26 26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, ----------------------------- 2016 ----------------------------- Fair value ------------------- Carrying Level 1 Level 2 value -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis Cash and cash equivalents - 412 412 Accounts receivable - derivatives - 2 2 Other current financial assets - marketable securities 22 99 121 Other non-current financial assets - derivatives - - - Accounts payable - derivatives - 7 7 Other financial liabilities - derivatives - 16 16 Financial instruments measured at amortized cost Current portion of long-term debt Debentures - 101 100 Fixed and floating rate debt - 10 10 Long-term debt Debentures - 4,600 4,373 Fixed and floating rate debt - 25 25 --------------------------------------------------------------------------

There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 fair value measurements in the six months ended June 30, 2017. We do not measure any of our financial instruments using Level 3 inputs.

4. Expenses

Three months ended Six months ended Other expenses June 30, June 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Gain) loss on foreign exchange and related derivatives (2) 6 4 8 Interest income (13) (16) (26) (29) Environmental remediation and asset retirement obligations - 3 (1) 5 Bad debt expense 22 21 29 29 Potash profit and capital tax 3 5 6 8 Merger and related costs 15 - 31 - Other 18 32 10 41 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 51 53 62 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

5. Debt

June 30, December 31, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity Rate (%) (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short-term debt Commercial paper 2017 1.49 1,089 306 Credit facilities 4.24 138 298 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,227 604 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Weighted average rates at June 30, 2017

Short-term debt Long-term debt (a) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- December 31, 2016 604 4,508 Cash flows reported as financing activities 615 (105) Non-cash changes Other adjustments - 8 Foreign currency translation 8 (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- June 30, 2017 1,227 4,410 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(a) Includes current portion

6. Additional Information

Planned Merger with Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. ("PotashCorp")

Agrium and PotashCorp entered into an agreement dated September 11, 2016 (the "Arrangement Agreement"), under which the companies will combine in a merger of equals into a newly incorporated parent entity, which will be named Nutrien, to be formed to manage and hold the combined businesses of both Agrium and PotashCorp. The Arrangement Agreement will be implemented by a proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, Agrium shareholders will receive 2.23 Nutrien shares for each Agrium share held, and PotashCorp shareholders will receive 0.40 of a Nutrien share for each PotashCorp share held. Following the completion of the Arrangement Agreement, Agrium and PotashCorp will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nutrien and Nutrien will continue the operations of Agrium and PotashCorp on a combined basis. Each of the share-based payment awards for each of Agrium and PotashCorp, whether vested or unvested, that are outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the Arrangement will convert into a Nutrien award.

On November 3, 2016, shareholders of both Agrium and PotashCorp approved the Arrangement. The Arrangement is anticipated to be completed near the end of the third quarter of 2017, subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of regulatory and court approvals.

The estimated costs to be incurred by Agrium and PotashCorp with respect to the Arrangement and related matters are expected to aggregate approximately $140-million.

The Arrangement Agreement contains provisions that restrict Agrium's and PotashCorp's ability to pursue alternatives to the Arrangement and, in specified circumstances, Agrium or PotashCorp could be required to pay the other party a non-completion fee of $485-million or $50-million as reimbursement for related expenses. The Arrangement Agreement also restricts Agrium and PotashCorp from increasing dividends or repurchasing their shares before completion of the Arrangement.

Additional information and the full text of the Arrangement Agreement and the Arrangement are included in Agrium and PotashCorp's joint proxy circular filed on SEDAR on October 6, 2016.

Starpharma Holdings Limited

In June 2017, we acquired Starpharma Holdings Limited's agrochemical business that is focused on the development of a proprietary polymer technology and is based in Melbourne, Australia. Our purchase price was $26-million (AUD$35-million).

Property, plant and equipment

We have completed our expansion project at our Borger nitrogen facility. We transferred $662-million from assets under construction to buildings and improvements, and machinery and equipment when the assets became available for use.



