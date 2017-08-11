LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Variety is the spice of life - but the reality is that we are a nation of 'Normatists' - stuck in a regimented lifestyle, with almost half our lives confined to regular routines.

That's according to new research by leading aloe vera drink 'Grace Say Aloe' and top Psychologist Dr Anna Mandeville, who coined the term in an effort to challenge people to reboot normal.

Normiterism is defined as repeating and almost being addicted to a standard, typical or expected routine. Or, quite simply, the inability to break a repeating and 'normal' routine.

Psychologists estimate that routines account for between 40 and 45 per cent of our waking day[1] and Dr Anna Mandeville agrees: "most of us are so stuck in our routines we don't even notice them".

New research[2] for Grace Say Aloe exploring our attitudes to routines shows that only one in 10 Brits (9%) thinks of themselves as spontaneous, and the older we get, the less spur-of-the-moment we become. One in six (16%) of the 18 to 24-year-olds questioned described themselves as spontaneous - more than twice the number of those aged 55 or older (7%).

Almost all those questioned (92%) reported they usually followed the same routine every morning and the fact that this reduced stress is confirmed by the fact that half of the respondents (50%) described a typical morning as 'routine, but relaxed'.

Dr Anna Mandeville says: "The Grace Say Aloe research shows that some routines are useful because they help us ease into the day.

"But it's very easy for some of these otherwise useful routines to slide into bad habits. Making lifestyle changes which stick is often a matter of disrupting these less than healthy routines, by making a series of small changes."

This was confirmed by the Grace Say Aloe research which found that three out of five (59%) of us believe the best way to make health and lifestyle improvements is through lots of small changes - a strategy which has been shown to succeed in a number of trials.

In a world of normality and the ordinary, escape expectations and say hello to the popular aloe vera drink, Grace Say Aloe. Grace Say Aloe breaks away from the predictable - it's the drink for people that crave a refresh from the usual and are thirsty to have their reality rebooted in some way.

Dr Anna Mandeville says: "If you break the cycle and do something different - switch your usual fizzy drink for something a bit different, have an apple instead of a biscuit, and unwind with a walk rather than wine - you will be amazed at how quickly these minor changes will produce interesting benefits, even if just as a bit of escapism for a few minutes."

[1] https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2014/08/140808111931.htm

[2] https://dornsife.usc.edu/assets/sites/208/docs/Neal.Wood.Quinn.2006.pdf

[3] OnePoll Omnibus survey commissioned by Grace Say Aloe, 2,000 adults, June 2017