Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a leading provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions to a global client base, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2017.
Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
- US GAAP revenue amounted to $209.2 million, an increase of 17.5% year over year
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $26.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.6%, compared to $29.6 million and 16.6% in the year-ago quarter
- Diluted EPS on a US GAAP basis was $0.18, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter
- Diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis was $0.50, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter
- As of June 30, 2017, the total number of employees was 12 814, revenue per billable engineer has increased to $75.9 thousand.
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 increased to $209.2 million, up 17.5% from 178.0 million for the same period a year ago, and increased 2.5% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million with corresponding margins of 12.6%, as compared to $29.6 million and 16.6%, respectively, in the year ago quarter. US GAAP net income was $6.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $14.1 million and $0.42 per diluted share for the same period a year ago, and $13.7 million and $0.40 sequentially. Non-GAAP net income was $17.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $21.0 million and $0.62 per diluted share for the same period a year ago, and $21.5 million and $0.63 sequentially. Reconciliations between non-GAAP financial measures and US GAAP operating results and diluted EPS are included at the end of this release.
"We posted a top line growth for the quarter below 20%, impacted by the expected deceleration in the top two accounts. Additional headwinds came from seasonal weakness, decision making slowdown in the financial services vertical, and softer growth within two large M&A-related customers, affected by their internal reorganizations. Despite of that, outside of the top two accounts the business posted a strong annual growth in excess of 55%. We are expanding offerings in Automotive, Healthcare and Digital Enterprise, where we see demand for high complexity digital innovation and cloud deployments, which is a part of our current backlog," said Dmitry Loschinin, Luxoft's CEO and President. "As we continue to diversify our business, we are pleased to see success across a broad client base and a further increase in our revenue per billable employee, while top 3 client concentration decreases 16% year over year.Financial year 2018 is a pivotal year for our company, with a lot of moving parts, some challenges, yet really exciting changes and business opportunities."
The company's following verticals experienced revenue growth, with Telecom and Automotive delivering the strongest performance of 157.1% and 38.0%, respectively, on a year over year basis. Financial Services decreased 7.3%, compared to the year ago quarter.
The company exhibited solid performance across the following core revenue-generating geographies: revenues generated in North America increased 66.3% and revenues generated in Europe increased 23.4%. This quarter the company changed its methodology for reporting revenue breakdown by geography, merging some of the locations previously reported on the stand-alone basis. This methodology will be consistently applied going forward.
"We are pleased to report good double digit growth in the first quarter, most of which was delivered by strong performance of high potential accounts, which comprise 37% of total revenues for this period. This year we continue seeing some headwinds on our gross margin side, primarily driven by investments associated with development of our high potential accounts, which, while growing in revenue concentration, have not yet reached firm-wide average gross margin levels. Our profitability is also affected by rebalancing of the client portfolio and initially lower margin accounts that usually come from the acquisitions," stated Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer. "We have a solid pipeline of new opportunities and a continued strong performance of the HPA base, now consisting of 50 accounts. Thus, we expect the pace of organic growth to improve as compared to last year to above 30% outside of top 2 accounts. In the upcoming quarters we also anticipate to post improved adjusted EBITDA and net income."
Outlook for the Financial Year Ending March 31, 2018
- Revenue is expected to be at least $920 MM, revised down from originally announced $943 million, which represents an increase of at least 17.1% year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 15.5% 16.5%, revised from previous guidance of 17.0% 19.0%
- Diluted EPS on GAAP basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis at least $2.85
- EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 35,051 thousand diluted shares
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts)
|June 30,
|As of March 31,
|2017
|2017
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|98,267
|109,558
|Restricted cash, current
|4,071
|4,000
|
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
144,904
|
144,862
|Unbilled revenue
|29,121
|14,454
|Work-in-progress
|6,063
|2,805
|Due from related parties
|948
|1,084
|VAT and other taxes receivable
|1,746
|1,732
|Advances issued
|3,216
|2,740
|Other current assets
|6,434
|5,224
|Total current assets
|294,770
|286,459
|Non-current assets
|Restricted cash, non-current
|1,399
|1,399
|Deferred tax assets
|4,208
|3,423
|Property and equipment, net
|47,544
|49,571
|Intangible assets, net
|116,142
|120,430
|Goodwill
|76,918
|76,918
|Other non-current assets
|8,477
|9,007
|Total non-current assets
|254,688
|260,748
|Total assets
|549,458
|547,207
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Short-term borrowings
|646
|633
|Accounts payable
|18,253
|24,402
|Accrued liabilities
|39,055
|38,513
|Deferred revenue
|9,075
|3,815
|Due to related parties
|549
|460
|VAT and other taxes payable
|19,379
|21,283
|Payable under foreign exchange contracts
|3,007
|295
|Payable for acquisitions, current
|16,740
|17,221
|Other current liabilities
|1,920
|2,025
|Total current liabilities
|108,624
|108,647
|Deferred tax liability, non-current
|16,609
|16,907
|Contingent payable for software acquisition, non-current
|19,818
|32,206
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,624
|2,629
|Total liabilities
|147,675
|160,389
|Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital (80,000,000 shares authorized; 33,690,359 issued and
|Additional paid-in capital
|143,820
|133,192
|
Common stock held in treasury, at cost (122,013 shares as of
|
(7,945)
|
(6,028)
|Retained earnings
|269,825
|263,508
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,949)
|(3,886)
|Total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group
|401,751
|386,786
|Non-controlling interest
|32
|32
|Total equity
|401,783
|386,818
|Total liabilities and equity
|549,458
|547,207
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|For the three months
|ended June 30,
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Sales of services
|209,242
|178,049
|Operating expenses
|Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|135,599
|105,752
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|58,063
|48,924
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,730
|7,235
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(1,220)
|(400)
|Operating income
|6,070
|16,538
|Other income and expenses
|Interest income, net
|17
|32
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability
|(801)
|(117)
|Other gains, net
|489
|407
|Gain from foreign currency exchange contract
|92
|391
|Net foreign exchange gain/ (loss)
|1,480
|(667)
|Income before income taxes
|7,347
|16,584
|Income tax expense
|(1,030)
|(2,504)
|Net income
|6,317
|14,080
|Net (income)/loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|Net income attributable to the Group
|6,317
|14,080
|Basic EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|Net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|0.19
|0.42
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|33,503,344
|33,199,856
|Diluted EPS per Class A and Class B ordinary share
|Diluted net income attributable to the Group per ordinary share
|
0.18
|0.42
|Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|34,297,049
|33,875,832
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|For the three months ended June 30,
|2017
|2016
|Unaudited
|Net income
|6,317
|14,080
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) income, net of tax
|(Losses)/gains on derivative instruments, net of tax effect of $(102) and $144
|
(733)
|
863
|Translation adjustments with no tax effects
|670
|(905)
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(63)
|(42)
|Comprehensive income
|6,254
|14,038
|Comprehensive income (income)/loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|Comprehensive income attributable to the Group
|6,254
|14,038
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|For the three months ended
|ended June 30,
|2017
|2016
|(unaudited)
|Operating activities
|Income from operations
|6,317
|14,080
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,730
|7,235
|Deferred tax benefit
|(917)
|(281)
|Foreign currency exchange contracts income
|(92)
|(391)
|(Income)/ loss on foreign exchange
|(1,480)
|667
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|267
|233
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(1,220)
|(400)
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability
|801
|117
|Share-based compensation
|8,052
|4,860
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|(12,257)
|(1,042)
|Work-in-progress
|(3,258)
|(1,170)
|Due to and from related parties
|225
|273
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(986)
|8,003
|Deferred revenue
|5,253
|(30)
|Changes in other assets and liabilities
|(1,192)
|501
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|10,243
|32,655
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(6,285)
|(3,169)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(1,038)
|(909)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(7,323)
|(4,078)
|Financing activities
|(Net repayment)/proceeds from of short-term borrowings
|(13)
|143
|Acquisition of business, deferred consideration
|(12,707)
|(4,207)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(1,982)
|(930)
|Repayment of capital lease obligations
|(58)
|(15)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14,760)
|(5,009)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|549
|(325)
|Net (decrease)/ increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(11,291)
|23,243
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|109,558
|108,545
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|98,267
|131,788
|
Luxoft Holding, Inc
|Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
|(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2017
|2017
|2017
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Operating income
|6,070
|11,904
|(a)
|17,974
|Operating margin
|2.9
|5.7
|8.6
|Net income
|6,317
|10,803
|(b)
|17,120
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.18
|0.50
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2016
|2016
|2016
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Operating income
|16,538
|7,817
|(a)
|24,355
|Operating margin
|9.3
|4.4
|13.7
|Net income
|14,080
|6,942
|(b)
|21,022
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.42
|0.62
|Luxoft Holding, Inc
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|(a)
|2017
|2016
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,052
|4,860
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|4,373
|2,107
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(1,220)
|(400)
|Acquisition related costs
|699
|1,250
|Total Adjustments to GAAP income from operations:
|11,904
|7,817
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|(b)
|2017
|2016
|Adjustments to GAAP net income
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,052
|4,860
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|4,373
|2,107
|
Gain from revaluation of contingent liability and unwinding
|
(419)
|
(283)
|Acquisition related costs
|699
|1,250
|Tax effect of the adjustments
|(1,902)
|(992)
|Total Adjustments to GAAP net income
|10,803
|6,942
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|2017
|2016
|Net income
|6,317
|14,080
|Adjusted for:
|Interest Income
|(17)
|(32)
|Unwinding of discount rate for contingent liability
|801
|117
|Income tax
|1,030
|2,504
|Depreciation and Amortization
|10,730
|7,235
|EBITDA
|18,861
|23,904
|Adjusted for
|Stock-based compensation
|8,052
|4,860
|Gain from revaluation of contingent liability
|(1,220)
|(400)
|Acquisition related costs
|699
|1,250
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|26,392
|29,614
|
Luxoft Holding, Inc
|
Schedule of supplemental information
|
(Unaudited)
|(In thousands; except percentages)
|Revenue for the three Months Ended June 30,
|2017
|2016
|Client location
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|North America
|79,826
|38.2
|47,996
|27.0
|Europe (excl. UK)
|65,501
|31.3
|53,065
|29.8
|UK
|48,129
|23.0
|61,120
|34.3
|Russia
|7,562
|3.6
|6,945
|3.9
|APAC
|7,025
|3.4
|7,849
|4.4
|Other
|1,199
|0.5
|1,074
|0.6
|Total
|209,242
|100.0
|178,049
|100.0
|
Revenue for the three Months Ended June 30,
|2017
|2016
|Industry vertical
|Amount
|% of sales
|Amount
|% of sales
|Financial Services
|113,470
|54.2
|122,367
|68.7
|Automotive and transport
|35,134
|16.8
|25,452
|14.3
|Digital
|25,831
|12.3
|19,872
|11.2
|Telecom
|25,543
|12.2
|9,934
|5.6
|Healthcare
|8,733
|4.2
|Other
|531
|0.3
|424
|0.2
|Total
|209,242
|100.0
|178,049
|100.0
|
LUXOFT HOLDING, INC
|
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Forward-looking Financial Measures
|
to Comparable GAAP Forward-looking Measures
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands of US dollars, except share, per share amounts and percentages)
| Year Ended
March 31, 2018
|Revenue
|920,000
|Net income
|53,488
|Adjusted for:
|Interest Expense
|(242)
|Income tax
|8,707
|Depreciation and Amortization
|46,359
|EBITDA
|108,312
|Adjusted for:
|Stock based compensation
|29,501
|Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|682
|Acquisition related costs
|5,248
|Adjusted EBITDA
|143,743
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.6
|Net income
|53,488
|Adjusted for:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|29,501
|Amortization of purchased Intangible assets
|19,681
|Loss from revaluation of contingent liability
|682
|Acquisition related costs
|5,248
|Tax effect of the adjustments
|(8,672)
|Total adjustments to Net Income
|46,440
|Adjusted Net Income
|99,928
|Diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|35,051,297
|Adjusted EPS
|2.85
|Year Ended March 31, 2018
|GAAP
|Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Net income
|53,488
|46,440
|99,928
|Diluted earnings per share
|1.53
|2.85
