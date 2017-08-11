SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zillow Group, Inc. - Z

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zillow Group, Inc.("Zillow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: Z). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zillow and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In April 2017, Zillow received a Civil Investigative Demand from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"). On August 8, 2017, Zillow advised investors that the CFPB has concluded its investigation and "has invited us to discuss a possible settlement and indicated that it intends to pursue further action if those discussions do not result in a settlement."

Following this news, Zillow's share price fell $4.34, or 9.05%, to close at $43.59 on August 9, 2017.

