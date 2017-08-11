

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Leadership of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) has notified AT&T (T) that CWA-represented wireline employees have voted to ratify a four-year contract with Pacific Bell and Nevada Bell in the West region.



The contract covers over 17,000 wireline and DirecTV employees in California and Nevada. The agreement was reached on July 14, after CWA-represented employees had narrowly failed to ratify a prior tentative agreement that had been reached in June.



