

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google U.K. received approval to construct a campus alongside the technology company's existing offices in London's King's Cross district, according to Bloomberg reported.



The report noted that project, which can accommodate as many as 5,000 workers, was approved late Thursday by members of the borough council. The building will be longer than the Shard -- the European Union's highest building -- is tall and construction is due to commence next year.



The proposals, submitted by Google U.K. and its developers to Camden Council in June, include a garden and 200-meter long 'Trim Trail' on the roof, a three-lane swimming pool, massage rooms and exercise studios. There will also be a games area for basketball, five-a-side soccer or badminton. The plans replaced a previous design for the site next to King's Cross railway station that was previously approved in 2013.



