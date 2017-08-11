

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Reports said that Google canceled a company-wide meeting about diversity just before it was set to begin Thursday, saying right-wing websites published the names of employees who had proposed questions, raising security concerns.



Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai reportedly said in an email to employees that the company decided to cancel the highly anticipated meeting after employees expressed concerns 'about their safety and worried they may be 'outed' publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall.'



Pichai had scheduled the meeting in the wake of his firing this week of software engineer James Damore, who wrote and distributed a memo that argued biological differences between men and women explain the gender gap among tech workers. Pichai said the company would find other ways to gather and engage employees on the subject in the coming days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX