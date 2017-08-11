

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian markets are in negative territory on Friday with investors fleeing to safe-haven assets such as the gold and the U.S. Treasuries as tensions continued to escalate between the U.S. and North Korea. President Trump further ratcheted up the rhetoric, suggesting that his 'fire and fury' comments may not have been tough enough.



The Australian market is notably lower following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Investors also digested local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 77.50 points or 1.35 percent to 5,683.40, off a low of 5,674.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 76.10 points or 1.31 percent to 5,734.50.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is down more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 3 percent.



Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are losing more than 1 percent each.



National Australia Bank reported a 5 percent increase in its cash profit for the third quarter, while revenue grew 2 percent.



Corporate regulator ASIC is investigating Commonwealth Bank over its alleged breach of money laundering and terrorism financing laws. Shares of the bank are down more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent, Oil Search is lower by 0.3 percent and Santos is declining almost 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent after gold prices continued to rise on safe-haven appeal.



REA Group reported a 19 percent decline in full-year profit reflecting a write-down of its Asian business, while its net profit from core operations grew 12 percent. The online real-estate advertiser's shares are falling almost 6 percent.



Ardent Leisure expects to report full-year earnings slightly ahead of its outlook and said the recovery of Dreamworld is likely to take two years. Shares of the theme parks operator are declining 1 percent.



Baby Bunting Group recorded a 47 percent surge in its full-year net profit on double-digit growth in sales revenue. The infant and toddler goods retailer's shares are losing more than 11 percent.



News Corp reported a fourth-quarter loss on lower revenues, while its adjusted earnings beat analysts' estimates. The Rupert Murdoch-led company's shares are down almost 6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower on Friday against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7876, down from US$0.7880 on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are all in negative territory. Bucking the trend, the Singapore market is edging higher. The Japanese market is closed in observance of the Mountain Day holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as geopolitical concerns continued to weigh amid an ongoing escalation in tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. President Donald Trump further ratcheted up the rhetoric, suggesting that his 'fire and fury' comments may not have been tough enough.



The Dow slumped 204.69 points or 0.9 percent to 21,844.01, the Nasdaq plummeted 135.46 points or 2.1 percent to 6,216.87 and the S&P 500 tumbled 35.81 points or 1.5 percent to 2,438.21.



The major European markets also saw continued weakness on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plunged by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell Thursday after OPEC admitted its production rose in July despite a supply quota agreement with Russia. WTI crude dropped 82 cents to $48.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from a 2-month high near $50.



