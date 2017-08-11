

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has banned its traders from buying or selling certain Venezuelan securities that critics of the nation's government say help fund an authoritarian regime, Bloomberg reported citing the company memo.



The Zurich-based bank is halting trading in two bonds issued by the state and its oil company, as well as any notes from a Venezuelan entity after June 1, according to an August 7 company memo. The lender is also restricting business with Venezuelan counterparties, including private individuals and companies.



The decision comes after the U.S. began imposing sanctions on some Venezuelan officials in response to the anti-democratic turn of President Nicolas Maduro, who installed a widely criticized assembly to rewrite the country's constitution.



