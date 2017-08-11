HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- The Hong Kong Pulse Light Show, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), is back on stage this summer, after attracting over 2.3 million spectators over the years! Running from 11 August to 2 September, the new version will go beyond just a light show, with playful elements added that touch every sensory point from every angle in the Open Piazza at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

The 3D light show is about a Dragon, which embarks on crazy ride with his best friend, the Rooster, in the heart of Hong Kong, where they experience the cultural uniqueness of the city. They encounter myriad colourful animated characters, including pineapple buns, egg waffles and dim sum, and together, they will jump off screen into the real world in the shape of LED light sculptures and giant floating inflatables. Bubbles mixed with smoke and laser beams further enrich visitors' senses and their emotional connection with the dynamic pulse of Hong Kong. Visitors can also activate an alarm clock through pressure sensing mats to "Wake Up the Dragon" projected on the Clock Tower.

This summer, visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a fantasy world of animated characters unlike any light show they have experienced before. The Hong Kong Pulse Light Show will be staged five times every evening, with each session running for about eight minutes.

About Hong Kong Pulse Light Show ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dates 11 Aug - 2 Sep 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sessions 8:20pm, 8:40pm, 9:00pm, 9:20pm and 9:40pm nightly (approximately 8 minutes per session) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Venue Open Piazza, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vantage Point Open Piazza & Viewing Deck, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Website DiscoverHongKong.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media can download the high resolution images and video from the below links:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/guxb6btaeqhzb6m/AAArUNiQbk13bfIwPD9bzreca?dl=0

ftp://2017HKPulse-b:445566@ftpsvr01.hktb.com/

Embedded Video Available

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3162166

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3162169

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3162172

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3162150



Media enquiries:

HKTB

Email Contact



