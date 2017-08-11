Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-11 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFORE PLC Stock Exchange Release August 11, 2017 08:00



Change in Efore Plc's Management Team



Martin Raznovich, current CFO will leave the company on September 15, 2017 to assume a new position in Italy.



"I would like to thank Martin for his good contribution to the company's development and wish him all the best in his new task" says Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO of Efore.



Efore Group has made a cooperation agreement with Greenstep Oy. The main goal of the agreement is together with Greenstep to develop Efore's finance and ICT operations in the future. As a part of the agreement Mr Vesa Leino (M.Sc.(Econ), born 1969) has been appointed interim CFO and a member of the Executive Management Team of Efore Plc from September 1, 2017. Martin Raznovich and Vesa Leino will work in close cooperation during a period of transition until September 15, 2017.



Vesa Leino has several years' experience of international telecom business after working in financial and business development leadership positions in Nokia and Microsoft.



"I wish Vesa welcome to our Executive Management Team. I am convinced that Vesa's international experience will add value and bring new ideas when developing Efore's operations." says Jorma Wiitakorpi.



EFORE PLC



Jorma Wiitakorpi President and CEO



For further information please contact on August 11, 2017 at 9-10 a.m. Jorma Wiitakorpi, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 175 8510.



Efore Group



Efore is an international Group which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the financial year ending in December 2016, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 75.4 million and the Group's personnel averaged 679. The parent company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com