PKC Group Plc Half Year Financial Report 11 August 2017 8.15 a.m.



PKC Group Half Year Financial Report January-June 2017



January-June 2017 highlights



-- Revenue from continuing operations increased 12.4% on the comparison period (1-6/2016), totalling EUR 486.7 million (EUR 433.1 million). -- Comparable EBITDA from continuing operations increased 10.4% on the comparison period (1-6/2016), totalling EUR 36.7 million (EUR 33.3 million) and 7.5% (7.7%) of revenue. -- Net cash from operating activities was EUR -45.7 million (EUR -18.9 million) from continuing operations -- Following the completion of the voluntary public tender offer for all outstanding shares and stock options in PKC, MSSL Estonia WH OÜ, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited ("MSSL") has obtained ownership of over 90 per cent in the shares of PKC. MSSL Estonia WH OÜ has commenced redemption proceedings in respect of PKC's minority shares.



PKC Group's outlook for 2017



Following the completion of MSSL Estonia WH OÜ's public tender offer for all outstanding shares and stock options in PKC Group Plc, the company no longer publishes outlook or guidance.



Key figures 1-6/17 1-6/16 Change % 1-12/16 (from continuing operations) EUR 1,000 (unless otherwise noted) Revenue 486,689 433,090 +12.4 845,672 EBITDA* 36,699 33,253 +10.4 64,357 % of revenue 7.5 7.7 7.6 Items affecting comparability -10,060 - -5,353 Operating profit 9,987 17,634 -43.4 26,537 % of revenue 2.1 4.1 3.1 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.06 0.31 -80.6 0.43 Revenue by geographical locations Europe 169,897 159,475 +6.5 301,571 North America 249,935 233,326 +7.1 458,942 South America 26,225 16,168 +62.2 36,591 APAC 40,633 24,120 +68.5 48,568 Net cash from operating activities -45,737 -18,883 35,464 Working capital 146,659 122,345 89,880 Net debt 100,998 91,202 46,591 Gearing, % 66.7 62.7 30.2 Equity ratio, % 29.0 27.3 27.4 Average headcount 21,994 21,545 +2.1 21,920 * before items affecting comparability



Key strategic highlights 2017



PKC Group announced on 27 January 2017 that it divests 100% of PKC Electronics Oy shares to Enics, one of the biggest Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) provider in the world focusing on industrial electronic. The requirements of closing have been fulfilled and the closing became effective and ownership and control transferred on 28 February 2017.



PKC Group announced on 9 February that it was negotiating on the establishment of a joint venture with a Chinese wiring systems manufacturer. Parties have since completed negotiations and signed joint venture agreement during Q2.



PKC Group signed and closed a contract to buy the rolling stock electrical distribution system company Fortitude Industries Inc., in the state of New York (USA), which was announced on 31 March 2017.





PKC Group Plc



Board of Directors



Matti Hyytiäinen



President & CEO



For additional information, contact:



Matti Hyytiäinen, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)400 710 968



Attachment



PKC Half Year Financial Report January-June 2017



Distribution



Nasdaq Helsinki



Main media



www.pkcgroup.com



PKC Group is a global partner, designing, manufacturing and integrating electrical distribution systems, electronics and related architecture components for the commercial vehicle industry, rolling stock manufacturers and other selected segments. The Group has production facilities in Brazil, China, Germany, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Serbia and the USA. The Group's revenue from continuing operations in 2016 totalled EUR 846 million. PKC Group Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640884