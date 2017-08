BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's fiscal spending increased at a slower pace in July, the Ministry of Finance reportedly said Friday.



Fiscal spending grew 5.4 percent from a year ago in July. This was much slower than the 19.1 percent increase seen in June.



At the same time, fiscal revenues climbed 11.1 percent in July.



During January to July, fiscal expenditure advanced 14.5 percent from the corresponding period of previous year.



