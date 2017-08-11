Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, 11 August 2017 at 08:30 a.m. Food Solutions' growth enabled Group's profitability improvement - sale of seafood business sharpens strategic focus



April-June, continuing operations



-- The net sales of continuing operations were EUR 77,3 (85,9) million. -- Operational EBITDA was EUR 1.0 (0.4) million. -- Operational EBIT was EUR -0.4 (-0.8) million. -- The profit for the period was EUR -0.4 (-0.3) million, and earnings per share were EUR -0.07 (-0.05).



January-June, continuing operations



-- The net sales of continuing operations were EUR 151,9 (153,8) million. -- Operational EBITDA was EUR 1.6 (1.4) million. -- Operational EBIT was EUR -1.1 (-0.9) million. -- The profit for the period was EUR -1.7 (-1.6) million, and earnings per share were EUR -0.27 (-0.26).



April-June, Group, including discontinued operations*



-- Group's consolidated net sales were EUR 94.3 (106.9) million. -- Operational EBIT was EUR -0.2 (-1.1) million. -- The profit for the period was EUR -1.7 (-0.8) million, and earnings per share were EUR -0.27 (-0.13).



January-June, Group, including discontinued operations*



-- Group's consolidated net sales were EUR 186.2 (194.5) million -- Operational EBIT was EUR -1.5 (-2.1) million. -- The profit for the period was EUR -3.5 (-3.0) million, and earnings per share were EUR -0.56 (-0.48).



* Discontinued operations: Apetit Plc has signed an agreement on selling its seafood business to the Norwegian Insula AS.In this report, the business operations to be transferred are reported as discontinued operations.The transaction is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2017.



The information has not been audited.The figures in parentheses are the equivalent figures for the same period in 2016, and the comparison period means the corresponding period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.



The profit guidance remains unchangedThe Group's full-year operational EBIT is expected to improve year-on-year (EUR 0.9 million in 2016).Due to the seasonal nature of the Group's operations, most of the annual profit is accrued in the second half of the year.



Juha Vanhainen, CEO:



"Our investment in new product development and renewal is generating new sales, and the favourable development is also having a positive effect on products that have been on the market for a longer time. Grocery sales continued to pick up in the first half of the year. According to our estimate, our Food Solutions business outpaced the overall development of the grocery trade.



In April-June, the increase in Food Solutions' net sales supported profitability, and the segment's operational EBIT improved year-on-year. However, we cannot be pleased with Food Solutions' current level of performance, and we will continue our work to increase sales and improve efficiency. In April-June, especially the sales and profitability of fresh products developed well.



Despite the increase in Food Solutions' net sales, the Group's net sales decreased in the first half of 2017, as the sales volumes in Grain Trade and Oilseed Products were lower than in the comparison period. We can be particularly pleased that the Seafood segment's operational EBIT improved significantly and was slightly positive in April-June.



In late June, we announced that we would sell our seafood business operations in Finland, Sweden and Norway to Insula AS, a Norwegian company specialising in the processing of fish and shellfish. The transaction will enable us to allocate more resources to the implementation of our strategy, which focuses on diets with a high vegetable content. The transaction also means that the seafood business will be run by a new owner committed to developing and strengthening the business.



The interest in vegetable-based and vegan foods among consumers and customers in the professional food service sector supports our strategic direction and guides our investments in product development. We will continue to implement measures to improve growth and profitability by increasing sales and improving efficiency across our operations."



KEY FIGURES



EUR million Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change 2016 Rollin 2017 2016 2017 2016 g 12 m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CONTINUING OPERATIONS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales 77.3 85.9 -10% 151.9 153.8 -1% 312.0 310.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operational EBITDA 1.0 0.4 1.6 1.4 6.4 6.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operational EBIT -0.4 -0.8 -1.1 -0.9 1.5 1.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit -0.5 -0.8 -1.3 -0.9 1.5 1.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Share of profit of 0.2 0.4 -0.5 -0.7 0.7 0.9 associated company Sucros -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period -0.4 -0.3 -1.7 -1.6 2.5 2.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, -0.07 -0.05 -0.27 -0.26 0.41 0.40 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Working capital 25.3 38.5 43.9 39.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GROUP (incl. discontinued operations) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net sales 94.3 106.9 186.2 194.5 386.5 378.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operational EBIT -0.2 -1.1 -1.5 -2.1 0.9 1.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit -1.8 -1.1 -3.1 -2.1 0.6 -0.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit for the period -1.7 -0.8 -3.5 -3.0 1.2 0.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, -0.27 -0.13 -0.56 -0.48 0.19 0.11 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity per share, EUR 17.58 18.35 19.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Return on capital 1.2% 1.9% employed (ROCE), % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from 23.1 22.7 21.9 operating activities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity ratio 71.1% 67.8% 64.1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gearing -1.5% 9.3% 12.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment 2.9 6.5 9.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



SEGMENT COMPARISON



The Apetit Group's reporting business segments are Food Solutions, Oilseed Products, Grain Trade and Seafood.



-- Food Solutions comprises the frozen foods group, fresh products group and service sales. -- The Oilseed Products business includes the processing and sale of vegetable oils and expeller meals. -- The Grain Trade business comprises the Finnish and international trade in grains, oilseeds, pulses and feed raw-materials. -- The Seafood segment's operations in Finland, Sweden and Norway were transferred to discontinued operations following a corporate transaction announced on 29 June 2017.



The associated company Sucros (holding 20%) has been reported after operating profit in the income statement since the beginning of 2016.



Development of net sales



Continuing operations



NET SALES, EUR million Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change 2016 Rolling 2017 2016 2017 2016 12 m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Food Solutions 25.6 24.3 +6% 51.4 49.3 +4% 97.8 99.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oilseed Products 16.3 18.2 -10% 33.1 34.7 -5% 68.2 66.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grain Trade 39.4 50.2 -22% 72.4 81.1 -11% 159.7 151.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Intra-segment net -4.0 -6.8 -5.0 -11.2 -13.7 -7.5 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 77.3 85.9 -10% 151.9 153.8 -1% 312.0 310. 0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Discontinued operations



NET SALES, EUR million Q2 Q2 Change Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 Change 2016 Rolling 2017 2016 2017 2016 12 m -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Seafood 20.1 22.7 -11% 40.4 43.2 -7% 87.8 85.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Intra-segment net -2.8 -1.9 -5.8 -4.3 -12.6 -14.1 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 17.3 20.8 34.6 39.0 75.2 70.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Development of operational EBIT



Continuing operations



OPERATIONAL EBIT, EUR million Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 2016 Rolling 2017 2016 2017 2016 12 m ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Food Solutions -1.2 -1.6 -2.4 -2.8 -2.6 -2.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Oilseed Products 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.4 2.7 2.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Grain Trade 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.5 1.4 1.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Total -0.4 -0.8 -1.1 -0.9 1.5 1.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



Discontinued operations



OPERATIONAL EBIT, EUR million Q2 Q2 Q1-Q2 Q1-Q2 2016 Rolling 2017 2016 2017 2016 12 m ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Seafood 0.1 -0.3 -0.4 -1.2 -0.6 0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------



PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2017



Sales in the Finnish retail sector and professional food service sector are expected to pick up in comparison to the previous year, but the price competition is expected to remain intensive. Ample supply is expected to continue to prevail in the global grains market, keeping prices and margins at a low level. This situation is not expected to change significantly before a more specific outlook is available for the new harvest season.



The Group's full-year operational EBIT is expected to improve year-on-year (EUR 0.9 million in 2016). Due to the seasonal nature of the Group's operations, most of the annual profit is accrued in the second half of the year.



With regard to profitability, favourable development will be supported by higher added value and positive sales development in Food Solutions, improved operational efficiency in Seafood and increased sales volumes in Grain Trade in comparison to the previous year.



Due to the substantial effect of international grain market price fluctuations on the Group's net sales, Apetit will not issue any estimates of its expected full-year net sales.



