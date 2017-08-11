

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 1-month low of 1.5011 against the euro and a 1-1/2-month low of 85.45 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4948 and 86.00, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to nearly a 4-week low of 0.7839 and a 2-day low of 0.9993 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7872 and 1.0035, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0786 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0819.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen, 0.76 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



