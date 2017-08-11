sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,20 Euro		-0,425
-1,13 %
WKN: A1JP9Y ISIN: DK0060336014 Ticker-Symbol: NZM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,00
37,00
08:27
36,70
37,15
08:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVOZYMES A/S37,20-1,13 %