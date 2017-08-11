

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices and wholesale price data for July in the pre-European session on Friday at 2:00 am ET. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 1.7 percent in July.



Ahead of these data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, it fell against the pound and the Swiss franc. Against the yen, the euro held steady.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.9059 against the pound, 1.1308 against the Swiss franc, 1.1766 against the U.S. dollar and 128.38 against the yen.



