

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Friday following overnight losses on Wall Street and in Asia this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump kept up his tough talk, warning Kim Jong Un's government to 'get their act together' or face extraordinary trouble.



The president insisted the North had been 'getting away with a tragedy that can't be allowed.' He also suggested that his earlier threat to rain 'fire and fury' on North Korea 'wasn't tough enough.'



U.S. stocks suffered their steepest decline in three months on Thursday after Trump warned North Korea should be 'very, very nervous' about doing anything to the United States or its allies.



The Dow dropped 0.9 percent while the Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 lost 1.5 percent to their lowest levels in a month.



Asian stocks markets are broadly lower, with benchmark indexes in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea and New Zealand losing 1-2 percent. The Japanese market is closed for a public holiday.



Safe-haven assets such as gold, the yen and the Swiss franc gained ground on safe-haven demand while oil prices extended losses after falling around 1.5 percent overnight on persistent worries about oversupply.



Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer prices for July later today, with economists expecting inflation to match the flash estimate of 1.7 percent in July.



German wholesale inflation inflation figures and French consumer inflation data are also slated for release.



After U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July, contrary to expectations of a modest increase, markets now await the headline U.S. consumer inflation data for July for more clues about future Fed decisions.



European stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday as tensions between the United States and North Korea escalated.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 1 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 retreated 1.4 percent.



