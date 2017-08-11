

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 3-month low of 1.6228 against the euro and nearly a 2-month low of 79.08 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6173 and 79.49, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.7252 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7277.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 77.00 against the yen and 0.71 against the greenback.



