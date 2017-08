LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greene King (GNK.L) announced that Richard Smothers will be joining the Group in December 2017, and joining the board as CFO in February 2018. Richard joins from Mothercare plc where he has been CFO since March 2015.



Richard is replacing Kirk Davis, who will be leaving Greene King at the end of January 2018 to become Chief Financial Officer of the Restaurant Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX