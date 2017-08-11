

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 1.2753 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-1/2-month low of 85.47 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2742 and 85.69, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.5008 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4999.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



