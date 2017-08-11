

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to more than 2-week highs of 1.2465 against the pound and 0.9599 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2490 and 0.9625, respectively.



Against the euro, the franc advanced to a 2-day high of 1.1299 from yesterday's closing value of 1.1331.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.23 against the pound, 0.93 against the greenback and 1.11 against the euro.



