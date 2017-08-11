Hoylu AB: Hoylu AB publishes the First Half Year 2017 Interim Report

Hoylu First Half Year 2017 Interim Report English (http://hugin.info/173545/R/2126812/812090.pdf)

Hoylu First Half Year 2017 Interim Report Swedish (http://hugin.info/173545/R/2126812/812091.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire



The complete version of the First Half Year 2017 Interim Report is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com).FIRST HALF YEAR 2017 (01/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)- Revenues for the first half year were SEK 9.9 million- Gross margin was 71 percent- Operating loss, excluding cost related to the IPO amounted to SEK 8.4 million- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -10.9 million- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.35SECOND QUARTER 2017 (04/01/2017 - 06/30/2017)- Revenues for the second quarter were SEK 8.0 million, an increase of 300% over the first quarter- Gross margin was 69 percent- Operating loss was SEK 4.9 million- Profit after tax amounted to SEK -4.9 million- Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.60Click here to download Hoylu AB First Half Year 2017 Interim Report. (http://hoylu.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Hoylu_Interim_Report_Q2_US_170811_final.pdf)The interim report for Hoylu has been prepared in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Accounting Standards Board on annual report, and consolidated financial statements BFNAR 2012: 1 (K3) as well as the Swedish Securities Market Act.Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on August 11, 2017.