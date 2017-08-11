

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen rose to near 2-month highs of 141.38 against the pound and 108.91 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 141.73 and 109.21, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to more than a 5-week high of 128.18 and a 2-day high of 113.26 from yesterday's closing quotes of 128.54 and 113.45, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 139.00 against the pound, 107.00 against the greenback, 124.00 against the euro and 112.00 against the franc.



