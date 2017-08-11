

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in July, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 0.9 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since January.



Grocery prices grew 2.4 percent annually in July and non-food prices climbed by 1.7 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services decreased 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent at the start of the third quarter.



