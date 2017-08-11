

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 108.91 against the yen and more than a 2-week low of 0.9599 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.21 and 0.9625, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.1779 and 1.2999 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1772 and 1.2977, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 107.00 against the yen, 0.94 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro and 1.31 against the pound.



