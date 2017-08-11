

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) announced Friday the creation of a partnership with its largest franchisee in London.



As part of the transaction, Domino's Pizza has agreed to pay 24 million pounds to have a 75% stake in a newly formed company whose assets will consist of all the franchisee's operations being 25 existing Domino's stores in London.



The creation of the partnership will enable Domino's Pizza to take advantage of the significant growth opportunity in the London area.



The transaction is subject to final contract, with completion expected in September 2017.



