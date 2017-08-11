MindLink Celebrates the First Year of the V3 Launch

LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MindLink, a secure chat platform for business, celebrates the first year of the launch of V3 (Version 3). Released in July 2016, MindLink V3 offers customers a smoother, seamless user experience when collaborating with teams and employees. It provides an innovative chat application catered towards business use that focuses on boosting productivity.

MindLink's V3 comes with a host of innovative features:

Persistent chat now applied to 1-to-1 conversations, you can pick up an IM conversation from when you left off - the conversation now persists, the conversation would have been lost without the introduction of this feature.

Federated contacts - contact federation allows users to add contacts from outside their organisation. It opens up B2B communications using their existing SfB system.

Exceptional content and knowledge management features including use of hashtags, mentions and livestream to filter data to streamline communications and decision making, essentially fostering productivity.

Pre-authenticaed Single Sign On (SSO). MindLink Desktop app supports integration with pre-authenticating HTTP proxies to offload custom or complex authentication and authorization workflows.

Aesthetic UI built for fast flowing transactional chat and intuitive UX with localisation - multilingual support for mobile devices and tablets.

Harp Gosal, Chief Technology Officer of MindLink, stated: "Since its launch in 2016, Version 3 of our Mobile and Desktop products have been subject to continuous improvement - with an array of new UC modalities and features that we are continuously baking into the product. This is all supported by our 'Best of Breed' technology implementation ensuring security, with data confidentiality at its core. MindLink continues to support multiple platforms and provides users a simple and 'no-nonsense' experience tailored to help them be their best at work."

MindLink claims that the latest instalment in the series is visually arresting with a slick interface on both desktop and mobile. The new software continues to be highly intuitive, which boosts interactions amongst employees and teams, increasing their productivity.

"It doesn't end there," Harp Gosal continues. "We are constantly innovating and there is a plethora of new ideas passing through our RnD and Product Development work streams before making it onto our Product Roadmap. My vision for MindLink is that it continues to be a first class UC business application, which supports the wider Enterprise community - agnostic to any industry and supports those who are most concerned about security and managing high volume transactional chat data through an intuitive user experience. Continue to watch this space..."



About MindLink:

Established in 2011, MindLink are pioneers in the Unified Communications sphere. Its messaging app encourages employees to drive communication and simplify decision making wherever you are in the world. Through this app, MindLink harnesses and exchanges a high volume of real-time business transactional chat data, providing multiple integration and content management points, to give users the right information at the right time. MindLink focuses on productivity in today's fast-paced world, defined by time scarcity through multifaceted communication tools. This provides mobility, security, compliance, and integration, whilst connecting to Unified Communication platforms such as Microsoft Lync and Skype for Business.










