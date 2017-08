BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation eased to an eight-month low in July, data from Destatis showed Friday.



Wholesale prices advanced 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in July, slower than the 2.5 percent increase in June. This was the weakest growth since November 2016, when prices gained 0.8 percent.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices fell 0.1 percent after staying flat in June.



