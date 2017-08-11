The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 35 dated 31 July 2017.



This part of the share buy-back programme runs from August 2017 to 19 January 2018.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 4 August 2017 to 10 August 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 9,000 162.31 1,460,790 announcement 4 August 2017 3,000 161.37 484,110 7 August 2017 3,100 160.27 496,837 8 August 2017 3,200 160.36 513,152 9 August 2017 3,100 160.19 496,589 10 August 2017 3,500 158.69 555,415 Accumulated under the 24,900 160.92 4,006,893 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 509,907 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.56% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Kristian Frederiksen, tlf. +45 9632 2300



