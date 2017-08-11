Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Acquisition of Italian Performing and Sub-Performing Loan Portfolio

Guernsey, 11 August 2017 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that the Company, alongside Fortress affiliates, has closed on an acquisition of a portfolio of Italian performing and sub-performing loans with a gross book value of approximately €234 million. The portfolio has been serviced by Italfondiario, a subsidiary of doBank, since 2011. Eurocastle is expecting to invest between €10 and €20 million, after financing, to be funded in the fourth quarter 2017.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com (http://www.eurocastleinv.com/).

