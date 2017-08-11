The U.S. supplier of automation systems for the PV industry said its performance in the quarter was its best results since its solar business unit peaked in the third and fourth fiscal quarters of 2011.

U.S. based supplier of automation systems for the PV, semiconductor and sapphire industries Amtech Systems Inc. has reported solid financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, which ended on June 30.

The company was able to increase its revenue from $33.3 million in the 3-month period ended on Jun. 30, 2016 to $47.6 million in the latest quarter. Amtech explained that this result represents its best performance since solar business unit ...

