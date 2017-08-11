LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- SolGold PLC (TSX: SOLG)

TSX: SOLG

11 August 2017

SolGold plc

("SolGold" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Board of SolGold plc ("SolGold" or the "Company") wishes to advise of the issue and allotment of 690,000 fully paid ordinary share of 1p each in the capital of the Company to Newcrest International Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Newcrest Mining Ltd ("Newcrest"), Australia's largest gold miner and lock cave mining expert.

The allotment is pursuant to "top-up rights" held by Newcrest under its share subscription agreement. As outlined on 16 June 2017, SolGold agreed to a revision to the original 30 August 2016 subscription agreement with Newcrest Mining Ltd to include an anti-dilutionary right to participate in any new equity raisings for a period through to 16 June 2018, at a level of 14.54%. After 16 June 2018, the terms of the original subscription agreement with Newcrest continue, providing Newcrest with anti-dilutionary rights at a 10% level.

The allotment was priced at 38.16p per share, based on a 10 day VWAP, in accordance with the terms of the subscription agreement. Following its additional investment, Newcrest will own 220,462,271 shares in SolGold, representing 14.54% of the enlarged share capital of the Company.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares tom be admitted to AIM and admission is expected on or around 17 August 2017.

Following the allotment of these shares, the Company will have a total of 1,516,245,686 fully paid ordinary shares in issue, 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p and 46,762,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Brisbane, Australia

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold Plc (Executive Director) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD and Broker) ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Please click on the following link to view full announcement;

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7584N_1-2017-8-11.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



