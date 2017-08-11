Williams Lea Tag appoints Toby Codrington as new CEO APAC and CMO

HONG KONG, Aug.11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Lea Tag, the leading provider of marketing and communications services, today announced that Toby Codrington, previously client officer APAC has been selected as Williams Lea Tag's new chief executive officer, APAC and chief marketing officer. Toby will assume his new role on 7 August 2017 based in Singapore.

"I am privileged to have been selected as the new chief executive officer, APAC. I am looking forward to the journey ahead and believe that we have a great team in place to help us achieve our growth ambitions in the region," said Toby of his appointment.

Toby Codrington has spent over a decade growing new business for Williams Lea Tag having worked across the entire business in both the APAC and EMEA regions. He has delivered strong growth and led some of our largest global accounts, owning client engagement and service delivery across a number of our most prestigious clients in multiple sectors and markets.

Prior to joining Williams Lea Tag in 2006, Toby has worked within the commercial and marketing side of sport, owning the commercial strategy and execution at Saracens and the Oval. Toby started his career in the sponsorship team at the Rugby Football Union. He is a member of the Chartered Management Institute and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

Commenting on Toby's appointment, Ken Allen, Interim CEO & CEO DHL Express said, "Toby has made a substantial contribution to the development of our business in his previous roles for Williams Lea Tag. His leadership as CEO APAC and CMO will be pivotal to continuing to drive growth across the APAC region."

About Williams Lea Tag

Williams Lea Tag is the leading provider of marketing and communications services. We help organizations transform business processes, enhance customer conversations and realize the potential of their brands. Our solutions combine reengineered processes, leading technologies and highly experienced collaborative client teams. As part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, our financial strength and global reach enable us to deliver these solutions anywhere in the world.

For more information, visit www.wlt.com.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544238/Toby_Codrington.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/williams-lea-tag-appoints-toby-codrington-as-new-ceo-apac-and-cmo-300503185.html