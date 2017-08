The funds will be used by the public bank Bancoldex to support unspeficied projects that help mitigate climate change impacts.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) announced that the Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia (Bancoldex), which is a financial entity of the Colombian government which promotes productivity and competitiveness, has issued the he country's first greenbond available through the Colombian Stock Exchange for 200 billion COP (around $66.7 million).

According to the BID, net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for projects that mitigate the impact ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...