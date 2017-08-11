French clean energy developer Engie is reportedly discussing a partnership with Indian roofing manufacturer Everest Industries to develop "solar-ready" rooftop solutions for the under-served distributed generation market.

France's Engie, a global energy firm intent on ramping up its renewable footprint, is reportedly in talks with a leading Indian roofing manufacturer to develop a new suite of solar-ready rooftop designs as it seeks to explore opportunities in India's all-but stagnant rooftop PV market.

According to Live Mint, Engie and Everest Industries Ltd are holding discussions on how best to plug India's solar rooftop blackhole. Despite ostensibly working towards a 2022 target of 40 GW of rooftop PV, India currently has little more than 1 GW distributed generation (DG) solar installed.

The problems facing the sector are manifold, but perhaps the most obvious drawback is the lack of suitable rooftops capable of supporting a stable and profitable PV array. According to Live Mint, some 60% of all rooftop space in India is unsuitable ...

