Online Accounting: sevDesk now Available to Small Businesses in the UK

Smart software from Germany significantly reduces the amount of work for startups and small businesses.

National legal framework and business rules have been incorporated into the UK version.

Startups and small businesses across Europe face the same difficulties. Whilst they really need all of their energy to keep up with the latest market opportunities, a lot of this valuable time and effort is unwillingly spent on accounting.

The startup SEVENIT from Offenburg, Germany, is therefore launching its smart invoicing & accounting software sevDesk across Europe - something which is already a great success in Germany. From now on, the self-employed and entrepreneurs in the UK can also manage their accounting online with sevDesk.

The cloud-based software is available at https://sevdesk.uk/ and there is also an app in English, which has been specifically adapted to the legal framework and business rules in the UK. sevDesk enables you to add digital proposals and invoices, as well as the automated settling of accounts. Receipts are scanned and archived in a legally valid and secure way.

"Internationalisation is a big step for us, as we had to adapt the entire offer to the frameworks and business conventions valid in the UK," explains Fabian Silberer, one of the founders and managing directors of SEVENIT. "We are delighted that we, together with sevDesk, can help the hard-working entrepreneurs in the UK build their businesses even more efficiently."

The sevDesk cloud solution first went online in Germany in early 2014. sevDesk is now used in eight countries, and in Great Britain there is even a country manager based nationally. At SEVENIT in Offenburg, there is a team of 40 people working on the international development of the software.





