

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production improved as initially estimated in June, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.5 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 6.2 percent gain in the prior month. That was in line with the flash data published on August 4.



Without adjustment, industrial production expanded 4.0 percent in June from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent in June, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in May. These figures also confirmed flash data.



