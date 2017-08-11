

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation held steady as initially estimated in July, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as posted in June and in line with flash estimate. This was the lowest since November 2016.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages gained only 0.1 percent, while transportation cost advanced 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.7 percent in July after staying flat in June and falling 0.1 percent in May. The monthly fall also came in line with the preliminary estimate published on July 28.



The harmonized index of consumer prices grew 1.7 percent annually, as estimated but slightly faster than the 1.6 percent rise seen in June. The HICP slid 1.2 percent on month in July, matching flash estimate.



