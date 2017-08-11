It's India's Time to Shine; Godrej Properties Presents 'India Happening'- An Exclusive Pop-up Showcasing 27 Projects from India, Exclusively for NRIs in USA

MUMBAI, India, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world fueled by an economically progressive administration, an emerging IT sector, a burgeoning middle-class, and an ever-increasing base of skilled workers. In addition, with the demonetisation drive and the recent introduction of RERA and now GST, we believe, will all work favourably to bring about the much needed transparency in the sector and will benefit both customers and developers in the long run.

In the backdrop of the recent regulatory changes, we believe that the real estate sector in India is showing great promise and is poised for tremendous growth over the coming years.

NRIs (Non-resident Indians) have been key contributors to the Indian real estate industry for some time now and the numbers seem to be growing every year. Also with a more stable government and a thriving economy, this trend is expected to further pick up over the next few years. We have seen a consistent rise in NRI investments in India who are betting on the long term growth potential due to stability in the Indian markets and a strong infrastructure push which is already partially underway.

At Godrej Properties we strongly believe in the sectors future prospects and believe that this will be a great opportunity for the NRI community to invest in the motherland and make the most of it. And Godrej Properties is proud to present a one-of-its-kind real estate event on international shores which has been exclusively designed to cater to our NRI brethren in USA. An event like never before, this show will offer an unparalleled experience to all attendees and set new benchmarks in the real estate realm. The atmosphere of the exposition will resemble a carnival where patrons will be engaged in various activities and get a feel of the four corners of India- East, West, North & South depicting their own distinct flavor, culture & popular Desi cuisines.

So get ready to be privy to "India Happening", an event designed exclusively for all NRIs in the USA. It will be our honour to host you at Hayes Mansion, San Jose, California on the 12th & 13th August, where we will be showcasing around 27 projects across 7 major cities with exclusive spot offers to all attendees.

Some of the exclusive offers* for patrons participating in India Happening are:

- Spot Discounts ranging from INR 2 lakhs to 50 lakhs

-Flexible Payment Plans

- Discounts on Preferred Location and Floor Rise Charges

