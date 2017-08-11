

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the early European session on Friday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-month high of 141.26 against the yen and more than a 2-week high of 1.2452 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 141.87 and 1.2501, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.9069 and 1.2968, from early highs of 0.9051 and 1.2999, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 139.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the franc, 0.91 against the euro and 1.27 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX