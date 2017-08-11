VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4925 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 2, 2017 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2017.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier
EVP, Corporate Affairs, and Chief Legal and Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
August 10, 2017
Contacts:
Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com