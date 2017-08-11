Undergoing a complete transformation, the site of the hotly contested Collinsville coal-fired power station and mine is set to become Queensland's solar hotspot. The state-owned green lender secures financial backing for two more solar farms, bringing some important new investors.

A hefty solar portfolio financing deal has been secured for two of Sydney-based developer Edify Energy's latest large-scale projects - the 150MW Daydream Solar Farm and the 50MW Hayman Solar Farm located in northern Queensland. A combined $90 million is coming from the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), as part of a syndicated debt facility involving Commonwealth Bank and French investment bank Natixis. In addition, BlackRock Real Assets, on behalf of its clients, is providing equity towards the projects.

In the vicinity of the two solar farms, which are about to break ground and set to be fully operational in 2018, are two more solar projects already under construction - the 57.5MW Whitsunday Solar Farm and the 57.5MW Hamilton Solar Farm. Not too far away, at the site of the Collinsville power station, is another 42 MW solar farm developed by RATCH-Australia Corporation. All five solar projects are financially underpinned by the ...

