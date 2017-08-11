Having closed an exclusive partnership agreement with Arevo Enerji Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS to distribute its modules for solar projects in Turkey, Spanish PV manufacturer Tamesol has managed to get a grip on the Turkish market, known for its strict limits on imports of solar modules.

As an exclusive partner of Tamesol, Arevo Enerji Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS will be responsible for the import of the Spanish manufacturer's solar panels through Turkey's ports of Mersin, Istanbul and Izmir. Under the agreement signed between the two parties, Arevo will initially import 130,000 units of Tamesol's solar PV modules for several projects that add up ...

