MDSL Continues Innovation for Market Data Management Solutions

PHOENIX and LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Commitment to growth and technology expansion are key initiatives for the Organization

MDSL, the leading provider of international Market Data Management (MDM) and Technology Expense Management (TEM) solutions, today announced that it is planning further investment and development of the Market Data Manager platform and enhanced support for the global client base utilizing the solution. MDSL, who was acquired by Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP) on July 26th, 2017, is in a stage of accelerated growth across MDM and TEM markets and expansion of the technology platforms is a high priority for the executive management team.

"The Market Data Management industry is extremely important to MDSL and one we remain highly committed to," said Charles Layne, CEO of MDSL. Our Financial Market Data solutions are an integral part of MDSL's DNA and we are looking to accelerate investment into them to acquire new customers and retain our position as the market leader in the industry."

MDSL was founded by Ben Mendoza in 1995 with a vision to provide financial trading organizations with tools to drastically improve the management of their market data services costs. Today, MDSL's Market Data Manager solution is the de-facto standard for market data cost management, providing specialist multi-currency market data inventory management, contract management invoice reconciliation and reporting for 75 financial institutions around the world. In recent years, MDSL has developed a number of other solutions aimed at the financial sector, providing management for index licenses, benchmark regulations, client trading costs and application compliance reviews.

"We have been partnering with financial institutions for 22 years to make their 'business as usual' day easier, and our customer focused approach has contributed to an incredibly high client retention rate." said Ben Mendoza, Chairman of the Board for MDSL. "Whether they need to manage licenses, trading costs, invoices, audits or ever-changing regulations, MDSL will now have greater resources to provide automation for their complex processes, clarity to make the right decisions at the right time, and the confidence that they are always compliant."

About MDSL

MDSL is a world leader in Technology Expense Management and related services. MDSL partners with enterprises to provide clarity, control, compliance, and cost savings across their global technology estates. MDSL provides a unified expense management platform encompassing categories such as telecoms, cloud services, the Internet of Things and Financial Market Data. By providing best practice procedures, unparalleled visibility of spend and automating time-consuming processes, MDSL helps ensure global digital transformations are smooth, secure and cost-effective. MDSL is an active member of the FISD and iPUG trade associations. For more information, visit http://www.mdsl.com.

Contact:

Alistair.brooker@mdsl.com

+44(0)1892-545353

